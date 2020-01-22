Abyssal second encounter against 49ers raises questions about Packer’s offensive as the off-season begins national sport

GREEN BAY – If you missed Richard Sherman’s assessment of the Green Bay Packers ‘offensive performance during their post-game defeat against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC championship game – and how confused he is about the Packers’ belief that they would benefit Better than when the teams first met – it is really worth repeating the opinion of the experienced 49er.

“There was a lot of confidence. We removed our starters in the fourth quarter of this game (November 24th). It could be worse. We knew that, ”Sherman said of the 49ers’ 37-8 lashing in week 12 of the regular season.

“I think they tried to improve themselves, to hype themselves out there and to talk about a ‘revenge game’ – as if they had no advantage in this (first) game. We had a battle with Seattle (last week) and they said goodbye. So they said “Payback” and said, “If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready”. They tried to get upset. For example: “Man, we will be ready this time.”

“You weren’t ready for the first time – and that was before the whole country. It was a game on Sunday night, not just a game at lunchtime at 1am. And it bothered us. They say, “Oh my god, we’ll be ready this time.” Aren’t you taking the game seriously? When do we not take games in the regular season seriously? If you won it, you would have the seed (# 1). We would have gone to Green Bay. But it wasn’t a big deal. You would be ready for this time. Story for another day. “

As much fun as Sherman had at the Packers’ expense, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the offensive players claimed that they had taken the 49ers lightly when they first met. They said that they had been thoroughly outwitted and played out – something they certainly had no argument about – and only swore to be better the second time.

They just weren’t.

“We just didn’t play the game properly. We didn’t start as quickly as we normally do when we do it well. We knew what we had to do and just didn’t do it, ”said broad recipient Davante Adams. “It’s tough when you play against teams like that. It’s hard to be like us and come back. They run very well and have a very good defense. We just dropped the ball. “

Yes, despite the criticism that the Packers defense rightly received because it was unable to brake the 49ers that Raheem Mostert ran back, or adjust during its performance of 220 yards, LaFleur, Rodgers and the offensive have lots of self-defense. To do reflection as well as the off-season begins.

Even though the offensive obviously requires an abundance of talent in the skill position players, Rodgers spoke after the game about the group’s struggles for the third relegation – combined “success rate” in two games with Rodgers on the field: 3 against 22 (13.6 .)%), including a 0v13 embarrassment in the first encounter – and about two crucial third-down games at an early stage that nullify the offense. Inefficiency in third place throughout the season had been the crime’s Achilles’ heel.

In the first game, Rodgers threw a 3-3 draw on their own 48-yard line in their opening possession on Jamaal Williams in the left plane, which, according to LaFleur, should have been between 3 and 6 yards. Instead, linebacker Dre Greenlaw came to Williams as if he had been shot from a cannon and stopped Williams for a 2-yard win. LaFleur hit 1-4 in midfield and chose Punt.

“I just think it went like this. The game was once again a microcosm of our season,” said Rodgers. “Inefficiency has caught up with us a couple of times and put us in difficult situations.

“The first third in midfield would certainly have helped. We were just not very constant in the first half and (I) personally made a few mistakes that hurt us and somehow let us get away. “

Why could Greenlaw let it play?

“We knew their game plan. We knew what they wanted to do, ”Greenlaw told reporters after the game. “We thank the coaches and players all week for just buying and understanding what they tried. (It was) the staff we have and the staff they have and who understands football. They did a great job when they came back with a few pieces in the second half and changed it a bit and went a little deeper. We just came out raving and thanks to them for coming out and adapting in the second half. “

In the subsequent possession of the ball, which had already fallen 0: 7 after Mostert’s first touchdown, the Packers offense was confronted with third and eighth place on its own line of 42 meters. There is a switch and maybe the game is competitive. Instead, Rodgers was thrown into a bag by Nick Bosa for a 13-yard loss, and the Packers stumbled again.

“You have to honor them. They switched a few tendencies to third place and we didn’t have good games for some of these early third place situations,” said LaFleur after the game. “It is a credit to them.”

LaFleur, who is due to hold his season-end press conference on Wednesday morning, said after the game that he would have to go through the movie again before he could find out what went wrong on the offensive. The two biggest mistakes – a fiddled quarterback / center change between Rodgers and Corey Linsley and the first interception of Rodgers with a pass for Geronimo Allison – were already 17: 0 at the Packers.

It could be argued that the 49ers simply have the packer number. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, a head coaching candidate who came through the ranks with LaFleur and LaFleur’s former roommate while the two assistants were in Central Michigan, clearly outperformed and planned the man who was the best man at his wedding the game.

In the first two halves against the 49ers, the Packers dug a 50-0 hole and were beaten by the 49ers between 421 and 153. After that, the production of the offense must be assessed differently, since much of it was influenced by the differences on the scoreboard.

The Packers hope, of course, that this gap will close with more offensive time and more schemes – and maybe more weapons – and LaFleur and Saleh will fight closely.

“I think a lot,” Rodgers replied when asked how much was left for the offense in second grade and beyond. “I don’t think we were concerned with the pace at all. I think it’s a product of the staff and the installation process. The scheme is there. The scheme and what Matt and his staff put together each week was fantastic Execution and the moving parts will continue to improve. “

