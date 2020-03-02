ac/dc-lovers-change-up-in-their-hundreds-at-exclusive-highway-to-hell-celebration

Yesterday, a 10km stretch of the hectic Canning Freeway in Perth, Australia, was closed to site visitors to enable a specific AC/DC celebration to get place.

Information of the function – which closed out the annual Perth Pageant – 1st arrived to light in October past calendar year, and was organised as a tribute to Bon Scott and the Aussie rockers.

The totally free event, suitably titled Highway To Hell, noticed a wide assortment of artists, from AC/DC tribute bands to the Perth Symphony Orchestra, engage in a choice of the band’s vintage tracks from the backs of a convoy of flatbed vans and trailers.

ABC report that an believed 150,000 persons lined the route between Applecross and Fremantle, 40 many years to the working day because Scott’s ashes were interred at Fremantle Cemetery.

Before the convoy began its journey, an air guitar entire world report was set when more than 3500 persons rocked out to Highway To Hell – with the mass of metalheads led by Australian air guitar champ Alex Roberts.

Asserting the event final year, organisers reported: “We’re reclaiming the iconic Canning Highway and turning it into the world’s longest stage for a working day!

“Bring the family members and be part of us as we celebrate our metropolis and its connection to legendary Aussie band AC/DC. From the Raffles Hotel to the Outdated Fremantle Visitors Bridge, we’re closing the highway to create a musical celebration that will have everyone singing together.

“Getting inspiration from the AC/DC track of the very same name and Bon Scott’s connection to the location we’re spending homage to Highway To Hell.”

Meanwhile, rumours surrounding the really predicted new AC/DC album continue on to make, with previous Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider a short while ago revealing that AC/DC’s Brian Johnson had informed him about the band’s future options.