[AC/DC Tribute Concert ‘Highway To Hell’ Draws Large Crowd (Movie)]

Additional than 100,000 people today took component in a tribute to famous AC/DC singer Bon Scott on March one in Australia.

“Highway To Hell” took place on the 40th anniversary due to the fact Scott was laid to rest at Fremantle Cemetery.

Perth’s Canning Highway was shut to all motor vehicles other than 8 vehicles that hosted 8 distinct bands all singing their own edition of AC/DC tunes to commemorate Scott‘s passing.

Artistic director of the Perth Competition Ian Grandich explained AC/DC had a special area in the heart of Perth and Fremantle.

“I know this highway like the back of my hand, and I realized the tales about AC/DC playing at the Raffles, and Bon ingesting at the Leopold Hotel,” he mentioned.

A varied choice of bands, including Finnish bluegrass outfit STEVE ‘N’ SEAGULLS, Japanese rock trio SHONEN KNIFE, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, THE PIGRAM BROTHERS, THE WA Law enforcement PIPE BAND and the PERTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA are amid individuals who gave Scott the epic tribute he warrants.

Scott was invited to be part of AC/DC by Glasgow-born brothers and founding associates Malcolm and Angus Young in 1974, and accomplished global stardom just before his dying at the age of 33 in 1980 from alcoholic beverages poisoning.

He sang on AC/DC‘s first 6 studio albums, such as “Substantial Voltage”, “Filthy Deeds Accomplished Grime Low-cost”, “Enable There Be Rock” and “Highway To Hell”.

AC/DC guitarist Angus Younger instructed The Pulse Of Radio a even though back again that the band almost didn’t get earlier Scott‘s death. “Bon was the big… He was a entire-on frontman, plus he experienced this excellent character, you know. I indicate, he just lived that rock ‘n’ roll lifetime. With Bon, what you observed was what you bought, and, yeah, it was really, quite difficult.”