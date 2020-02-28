ac/dc’s-new-album-functions-“surprises”-from-the-late-malcolm-young

AC/DC‘s future album will element a number of surprises involving the late Malcolm Younger, in accordance to Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.

Snider, who earlier claimed that the team have joined forces as soon as extra with vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd on a new report, produced the claims in a new interview on SiriusXM.

Talking to presenter Eddie Trunk, Snider reported he beforehand had dinner with AC/DC vocalist Johnson and the pair discussed the group’s programs for 2020.

“He instructed me a great deal of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I really do not wanna say,” Dee claimed.

“But we know from the pictures, and Brian confirmed it, they’ve been in the studio, they’ve been recording. The primary – I really do not say the ‘original’ guys, mainly because a good deal of ’em are long gone, but I say the ‘classic’ line-up is back with each other and there are some surprises, which I can not converse about, pertaining to Malcolm Younger that just experienced my jaw on the flooring. I will say he will be existing. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them.”

Brian Johnson and Angus Youthful of AC/DC (Photograph: Jason Squires/WireImage)

Younger, the group’s founding guitarist, passed away in 2017 after battling dementia.

The group’s apparent reunion with Johnson will come soon after he remaining the rock icons in 2016 when doctors warned he faced irreparable hearing reduction. He was replaced by on the band’s tour by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

An AC/DC reunion was initial rumoured in 2018, amid statements that the rock icons were working on a new album that would aspect the perform of guitarist Young on “every observe.”

Rudd and Johnson were being also spotted alongside one another in Vancouver two a long time ago, shut to the studio where AC/DC have recorded all their albums in excess of the final two many years.