[AC/DC’s New Album Will Comprise Intellect-Blowing MALCOLM Younger ‘Surprises’]

Dee Snider states that AC/DC‘s impending album will element “some surprises” similar to late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Younger that will blow the minds of the band’s diehard lovers.

The TWISTED SISTER singer talked about AC/DC‘s programs for the new disc during an appearance last Thursday (February 20) on SiriusXM‘s “Trunk Nation” demonstrate to market a Alter.org petition to get the legendary Australian tough rock act to conduct at upcoming year’s Super Bowl.

Snider claimed: “I experienced supper with [AC/DC singer] Brian [Johnson] lately, and we talked about [the band’s return to activity]. He advised me a ton of things, and a ton of stuff that I really don’t wanna say. But we know from the photographs, and Brian verified it, they’ve been in the studio, they’ve been recording. The unique — I you should not say the ‘original’ men, mainly because a whole lot of ’em are long gone, but I say the ‘classic’ lineup is again alongside one another and there are some surprises, which I won’t be able to speak about, concerning Malcolm Younger that just experienced my jaw on the ground. I will say he will be existing. So this is AC/DC as we know and enjoy them.”

Final December, Snider confirmed that Johnson was carrying out “very good,” four yrs right after the the AC/DC frontman was forced to go away the band mid-tour thanks to a hazardous stage of listening to reduction. He was sooner or later changed on the road by GUNS N’ ROSES vocalist Axl Rose.

Snider was responding to Twitter thoughts concerning his before comment that the surviving associates of AC/DC were functioning on a new studio album which will reportedly be committed to Malcolm Younger.

Snider‘s most recent feedback appear to be to corroborate a September 2018 report from JAM! magazine, which cited a “dependable resource inside of the AC/DC camp” as indicating that the band was recording a new LP which will utilize earlier unreleased guitar tracks from Malcolm Younger on all the tunes.

The magazine’s website internet site reported at the time: ‘Five yrs prior to the (2008) ‘Black Ice’ LP, AC/DC‘s 15th studio launch, Angus and Malcolm Youthful . . . virtually wrote hundreds of tracks, numerous ended up recorded and have been stashed away until finally now. Angus has made a decision to chosen [sic] the very best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm performed on and is now back again in the studio recording and mixing them with fellow bandmates Phil Rudd [drums], Cliff Williams [bass] and, sure, Brian Johnson on vocals.”

A yr and a 50 % back, Johnson and Rudd, alongside with guitarists Angus Younger and Stevie Young, had been photographed outside the house Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios. Based mostly on the photographs, the assumption was that AC/DC was in the midst of making — or at the very least scheduling — a different album, with Rudd and Johnson equally again in the lineup.

Ever since AC/DC finished the tour cycle for its 2014 album “Rock Or Bust” three and a half years ago — a turbulent trek that weathered the pressured retirement and eventual demise of co-founder Malcolm Youthful, in addition the departures of Johnson, Rudd and Williams — followers have wondered whether sole remaining founding member Angus Youthful would maintain the band going or make your mind up it was time for AC/DC to pack it in.

In February 2019, a photo surfaced on social media suggesting that Williams has also returned to AC/DC and will appear on the rumored comeback album which is anticipated to be released in the coming months.