[ac-is-coming-to-dickson-county-higher-health-and-fitness-center-following-fee-presents-closing-approval]

The Dickson County High Faculty health club will now get air conditioning following the county commission’s acceptance Tuesday night.

The fee and the county university board approved applying about $one.five million for air conditioning at the fitness center as effectively as some other enhancements at the 47-12 months-previous significant faculty. The money will arrive from the $40 million initially allotted for constructing Burns Middle University and elementary faculty renovations. Hewlett Spencer, the firm that managed all those jobs, will handle the get the job done. This makes it possible for the additions and renovations to be performed without in search of new bids, mentioned Educational institutions Director Dr. Danny Months.

College Board member Patricia Hudson stated at the board’s December typical meeting that AC installation would make the “biggest influence on pupils and teachers.”

“I believe the air conditioning, the performing circumstances, the comfortableness, the means to understand — I believe all all those are afflicted (by choice 1, air conditioning),” Hudson claimed.

The air conditioning would also be established up for classrooms, workplaces and locker rooms all around the gymnasium. Other enhancements include enhanced lights in areas as well as improvements to the locker area, restrooms and painting the ceiling in the gym.

At its December normal meeting, the faculty board unanimously chose the air conditioning selection in excess of improvements to the exterior of the university — an concept that was not absolutely deserted for the foreseeable future. Months claimed that the exterior do the job could be accomplished in chunks utilizing income in the college board’s funds.

