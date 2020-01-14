AC Milan “groans” Burnley against Joe Hart when Asmir Begovic has a medical assignment before moving to San Siro

Joe Hart was reportedly overlooked by AC Milan when it was about to loan another Premier League goalkeeper.

The 32-year-old wants to leave Burnley after only two cup appearances this season.

Hart was on the bench Saturday when the Clarets lost 3-0 on Stamford Bridge.

The former Manchester City man was unable to push Nick Pope off the grid, and is believed to want to revive his career elsewhere.

The Sun claimed that he was in the running to switch to AC Milan and be Gianluigi Donnaarumma’s replacement.

Instead, they decided to borrow Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic, leaving the former English goalkeeper with few options.

He was also believed to be on Aston Villa’s shortlist this January, but they signed veteran Pepe Reina.

Milan needs new support after pushing Reina to Villa for the rest of the season.

Begovic, who has played 62 games for the Cherries since joining Chelsea in 2017, has reportedly received medical attention from the club before a loan transfer.

The 32-year-old went down on his knees at the Premier League club and borrowed part of the season from the Azerbaijani club Qarabag.