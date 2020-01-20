Academic interest in LSU through perfect football season

BATON ROUGE – Students interested in participating in the LSU have grown slightly in the perfect football season of the LSU, according to data from the university on Monday, one week after the National Championship game.

The interest in the LSU has increased since August and has consistently exceeded the past year, the university said. While it is believed that national attention to the football team’s historic season has helped promote LSU outreach for prospective students, the university also believes that application deadlines have contributed to an increase in application flows.

Interest in the LSU is attributed to the fact that “uniform application deadlines were met last year,” said a spokesman.

Out-of-state applications correspond to the last three years: According to the LSU, around two thirds of all applications.

But there was a slight increase in applications when LSU won the national championship last week: the LSU saw an increase in applications of 5.1% compared to the previous week; Previously there was growth of 4.3% after the Fiesta Bowl.

The application deadline for the LSU for autumn 2020 ends on February 1st.

