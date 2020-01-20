Academics are fighting structural, unpaid overtime

A number of campaign academics report to their universities that they have failed to cut structural unpaid overtime.

Around 720 university employees took part in a research project at the end of last year to record their overtime and found that they work an average of 12 to 15 hours a week without being paid, the Financieele Dagblad reported.

The campaign group WO in Actie, together with the unions FNV and AOB, will forward the results of a survey to the inspectors of the Ministry of Social Affairs later on Monday.

“The unions claim structural, unpaid overtime on our behalf,” Ingrid Robeyns activist and professor at the University of Utrecht told the newspaper. “We demand that the regulator initiate an investigation.”

Universities have to stick to their budget, said Robeyns. “The only solution is to provide structurally more money for higher education so that additional staff can be hired.”

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.