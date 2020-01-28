Academy Awards: Here are all the categories that matter, but we never hear

With the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards behind us and the 92nd Annual Academy Awards just around the corner, it always gets me thinking about how hard people work in the film industry. And I’m not just referring to the people included in the categories presented at the ceremony. I’m talking about the categories we never hear about, but we probably thought about every waking moment.

There is a plethora of activities happening behind the scenes of a movie that most of us don’t even realize is “something”. But – you really should.

It’s no secret that the greatest attention when it comes to awards and awards for a particular film always goes to the actors and director. These are the most obvious contributions to what makes a film great, but they are certainly not the only ones that deserve recognition.

Achievements in cinema, sound, costumes, curating, scoring, makeup and screenwriting are among those categories that also gain recognition from the Academy.

That’s wonderful. But, I promise you, tireless work and dedication even transcend these roles.

In a movie set, it’s often the unrecognized positions that everyone remembers most – whether it’s the friendly vendor who made the 18-hour day a little better, or the director’s assistant who made sure everyone was on the same page when things would could easily go wrong.

Here are some examples of categories that have been overlooked by the Academy. Some, perfectly reasonable and excited not to include – and maybe a little further. Either way, I am pressing for them to be included all day.

Category: Best Casting

This is a legal nuisance of mine that excellence in casting is not recognized at awards awards. It’s really an art to be able to read a script and cast the perfect actor to match the dynamics, looks and overall energy of each role.

Category: Best AD

Assistant filmmakers are undoubtedly the hardest working places. This is the transition between literally all the parts. They have to be constantly in their game, and hit if something goes wrong. They definitely deserve a little back kick after every exhausting concert.

Category: Optimal voice performance

The level of talent needed to be a good voice artist is incredible. It is much harder than it seems, and at times, it can be more of an art form than regular “face” acting. Voice actors have to convey every emotion and every moment of a movie using only their voice.

They often have the ability to manipulate their voices to fit each character in such a way that it becomes impossible to identify the actor. This ability is something we must respect.

Category: Best Catering

What is the best or most grounding after a day of work from some good food? Nothing, that’s it. Food is what brings people together, gives them energy and makes them feel safe. I can’t think of a time of day that is no longer expected in a movie set than lunch time. Without fuel, none of the crew could be expected to do what it does best.

Category: Best Personal Assistant

Unlike assistant directors, directors, producers, and actors’ personal assistants are an integral part of a film’s smooth operation. They need to anticipate the needs of each role before those needs are expressed and must be constantly on their toes so they can take action when something goes wrong – and something always goes wrong.

Category: Best Stand-In

Stand-ins allow the main actors to cool down, making all the stops around the clock while the stage is illuminated and has all the contraction before the first shot. They also need to refine the art of posture and closely resemble the lead actor so that they can be sure if any of the shots should be used in the final cut.

Category: Best Stunts

Seriously? These people are essentially risking their lives – their lives for a movie. They must be malicious in their work so that they do not die. They jump from buildings, fight each other, roll under a mountain and set on fire. Can we get these people some trophies, please?!?

Category: Better performance than an add-on

Often extras are extremely fun and unforgettable in a movie. If you don’t believe me, think about which line you remember immediately when you think of Harriet Metal Sally. “I’ll have what it has,” explained Rob Reiner’s mother, an extra.

Category: Best performance by an animal

Okay, I’ll say it. Animals are better than humans. And they do some amazing work, often leaving the biggest impression when they experience sadness, fear, happiness or excitement.

Sure, a person can laugh or cry during a scene and affect the public, but an animal that gets towed to the strings of your heart will always be what you remember most about boring old people.

TOTO (The Wizard of Oz) should have won all OSCARS.

So, what categories have you thought of that have never come to light in these awards? Let us know!