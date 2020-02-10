Academy Museum: 600,000 square feet, the Los Angeles Museum will include 2 theaters, a restaurant and 5 floors of exhibit space

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles is scheduled to open on December 14 this year, Tom Hanks announced at the Oscars on Sunday.

Located in the heart of Mid-City’s row of museums, the Academy Museum has five floors of exhibit space, an educational center, a restaurant, and a retail space. It also houses two beautiful theaters: the David Geffen can accommodate 1,000 people and the Ted Mann 280 people.

Hanks’ announcement of the Oscar scene was the first time that a museum opening date had been revealed.

Hanks is a museum administrator and one of the leaders in the campaign to build “this labor of love”, as he described it.

“We were a group there this morning,” he joked. “I was putting up drywall. Scarlett Johansson had brought her orbital sander. Brad Pitt was on the roof taking off his shirt. Just like Colin Jost. And man, it wasn’t a contest.”

The Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue Museum has 600,000 square feet of space.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Bill Kramer, director and CEO. “We have been working on this project since 2011, the Academy started this vision in 1930, and the Academy and the city of L.A. have been working since then to create a film museum of this scale.”

Once the doors open, it will be the new Hollywood home.

“Pepper in all these floors will be smaller immersive galleries, which will allow our visitors to get closer to the art of cinema in a very exciting way,” said Kramer.

New and old films come to life with screenings, iconic costumes and scripts dating back more than half a century.

The museum director is very happy to introduce visitors to the industry that has made Los Angeles the city it is today.

“I’m delighted that people are discovering elements of cinema, discovering artists they may not know, it’s a place to discover new things about cinema and to celebrate and enjoy cinematographic films”, a said Kramer.

The Academy Museum will charge admission fees. Visitors 17 and under can visit for free.

