Academy Museum: 600,000 square feet, the Los Angeles Museum will include 2 theaters, a restaurant and 5 floors of exhibit space

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – With 600,000 square feet of space, the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is sure to impress.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Bill Kramer, director and CEO. “We have been working on this project since 2011, the Academy started this vision in 1930, and the Academy and the city of L.A. have been working since then to create a film museum of this scale.”

Located in the heart of Mid-City’s row of museums, the Academy Museum has five floors of exhibit space, an educational center, a restaurant, and a retail space. Without forgetting two beautiful theaters: the David Geffen for 1000 people and the Ted Mann for 280.

Once the doors open, it will be the new Hollywood home.

“Pepper in all these floors will be smaller immersive galleries, which will allow our visitors to get closer to the art of cinema in a very exciting way,” said Kramer.

New and old films come to life with screenings, iconic costumes and scripts dating back more than half a century.

The museum director is very happy to introduce visitors to the industry that has made Los Angeles the city it is today.

“I’m delighted that people are discovering elements of cinema, discovering artists they may not know, it’s a place to discover new things about cinema and to celebrate and enjoy cinematographic films”, a said Kramer.

The Academy Museum will charge admission fees. Visitors 17 and under can visit for free.

No opening date has yet been announced, but the Academy plans to roll out the red carpet to visitors this year.

