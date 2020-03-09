ACC champion Florida rises to fourth place in AP poll

Florida State Seminoles [26-5, 16-4] climbed three spots after winning the first Atlantic Coast Conference Regular Season title in program history. The FSU spent two weeks in fifth place in January and currently has the highest ranking since second place in December 1972.

Seminole will play open in the ACC tournament as the top seed in the quarterfinals on Thursday for the second title, and the other will be held in 2012.

Kansas retains the number one spot in the Associated Press men’s college basketball vote, and Florida, ranked fourth, has the highest ranking in nearly 50 years.

Jay Hawks won all the votes in the 65th place on Monday and stayed in the lead for four weeks in a row for three consecutive weeks this season. The past two weeks have been unanimous choices ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.

Kansas [28-3, 17-1 Big 12] concluded another conference regular season championship at Texas Tech over the weekend-Jay Hawks gained at least a share in 19 out of 24 seasons, Thursday’s quarterfinals played open in the Big 12 Tournament.

Top tier

Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton stayed one to two to three for the second straight week, Baylor dropped fifth and San Diego dropped sixth with the FSU.

Clayton gained 4th place to 7th place after winning the Big East Regular Season title share, followed by Kentucky and Michigan. From the beginning of January, he was out of the ranks from first place in the preseason and entered the top 10 for the first time.

Duke, one of the seven record-breaking teams this season, finished the top ten.

Rise

The Spartans 7-spot jump is the biggest climb this week, showing one of the six teams climbing at least 3 spots this week.

18th Wisconsin was ranked 6th, ranking first in the Michigan and 12th states of Maryland and the Big Tie Regular Season. The current national champion, Virginia, was fifth and 17th, and Villanova, 11th, was third.

A total of nine teams climbed on Monday’s vote.

sliding

Seton Hall recorded the largest fall in a week and lost eight spots to finish in 16th after losing to Villanova and Clayton to complete their regular season schedule.

Louisville in 15th fell five places after losing in Virginia. This gave Cardinals the opportunity to claim a share of the ACC regular season title with Florida. And No. 20 Auburn dropped three spots after home loss to Texas A & M on Wednesday.

Nine teams fell on Monday’s vote.

Current status

No, outside the top three unchanged. 13 Oregon and No. 19 Ohio were other teams staying in the same place since last week.

Welcome home]

West Virginia and Butler have returned to voting for new additions this week. The Mountaineers drew Houston on the 22nd and the bulldog checked in to 24th.

West Virginia was ranked to start the year, was spent 11 weeks in voting, and included the 12th highest rank in January before falling last week.

Butler also started an unranked year before the 12-week vote, peaking at number 5 on January 13, but the bulldog lost 8 out of 12, leaving the AP top 25 for the past two weeks. I dropped out.

Farewell [for now]

Pennsylvania [20] and Michigan [25] dropped out of the rankings. Bahamas.

Conference clock

The Big Ten had the best six teams in the country, including Illinois 21 and Iowa 25. There are four ACCs and four Big Easts, three Big 12s and two South Eastern conferences.

. [TagsToTranslate] College Basketball