Accenture introduces blockchain procurement solution

Accenture has a blockchain solution that, according to a press release, has just gone online.

The company claims to work with many suppliers around the world. As its business grows and accelerates, so do the suppliers and contractors it works with. Keeping track of things is complicated and involving new customers requires a lot of data collection.

“Given the increased demand for suppliers, Accenture’s purchasing teams need to move quickly and effectively,” said Shane Marshall, general manager of Global IT and Blockchain. “Too often, however, they are slowed down by isolated systems and double data entry. With this in mind, Accenture Procurement has asked our internal IT and Accenture Technology blockchain organizations for a solution. “

The team worked together to develop a “True Supplier Marketplace” solution that was made possible by a common procurement platform. The new platform combines purchasing units and suppliers on one platform, shares supplier data and responsibility with the supplier and is located in a blockchain network that can be accessed by a distributed application so that the data can be securely shared.

The True Supplier Marketplace solution “dramatically improved Accenture’s approach to enabling suppliers and managing relationships,” said Marshall. “By controlling and owning data to the true owner, the supplier, the True Supplier Marketplace reduces training time, improves compliance and eases the way to contactless processing of payment sources. Accenture buyers can get the resources they need for Accenture teams in shorter lead times, and invoice processing and payments are also on time. “

In other blockchain news, Coca-Cola, whose supply chain operations are managed by a company called Coke One North America, announced last year that it would expand its blockchain software from two to 70 manufacturers. The blockchain helps improve the company’s distribution and allows manufacturers to access orders and specifications from other suppliers.

In 2018, Credit Data, one of the most famous crypto exchanges in Korea, joined a blockchain procurement project. Credit Data, which is active in the SMB accounting software market, started a project to use blockchain to find a solution that could lower procurement costs for its customers. Upbit, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the country, worked with Credit Data on the solution.

