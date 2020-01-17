Access Living calls new Amtrak pricing policy “slap in the face” for people with a wheelchair

They are a leading national voice for people with disabilities, but members of Access Living say they could be left out of the conversation under a new Amtrak pricing policy that resulted in astronomical travel costs for the Chicago-based lawyers group.

Access Living teams make a handful of downstate group trips each year through Amtrak, usually to meet lawmakers in Springfield, according to Access Living advocacy director Amber Smock.

The group usually reaches Amtrak about a month in advance to make arrangements for the five to ten wheelchair users who generally make the trip.

According to federal Americans with a disability – co-written by the late Access Living founder Marca Bristo – each train wagon only needs one wheelchair space. With three cars per train, this means that only three people using wheelchairs can fit on a regular Amtrak train.

So for dozens of journeys over the last decade, Amtrak has removed seats from train cars to accommodate the group’s additional wheelchair users, Smock said. Access Living usually costs from $ 800 to $ 1,000, depending on the size of the group.

And that’s about what they expected to pay for a planned trip with five wheelchair users to a conference in Normal next week – until an Amtrak sales agent surprised them with a mammoth quote: more than $ 25,000.

“We were just stunned, literally on the floor,” said Access Living communications director Bridget Hayman. “I thought it was a joke. I thought, “This must be a typo.”

But it wasn’t a mistake, the sales agent insisted, according to an email exchange with Amtrak from Access Living.

Bridget Hayman, spokeswoman for Access Living, a non-profit advocacy organization for people with disabilities in Chicago, is making its way through a busy sidewalk area on the 100 block of North Green Street. July 23, 2019 | Brian Ernst / Sun-Times Brian Ernst / Sun-Times

The agent said that Amtrak had “absorbed” the cost of removing seats in previous years, but “[t] this policy has changed nationally from 2019.

“When we remove seats from a train carriage to house a group, this must be done in advance and the train car is then kept aside / out of service until the group travels,” the Amtrak agent wrote in that email exchange. “This means that Amtrak cannot sell these seats as long as the car is out of use, which is considered in costs.”

The agent claimed that “this information was communicated” at the time of the group’s previous trip, but Hayman said the high price “came from the left field.”

“This really puts us in trouble. How do we get our employees to places where they have to go to do their work? “Hayman said.

An Amtrak spokesperson could not immediately comment on the estimate on Friday. The Access Living group will go to Normal on Wednesday.

Although it was often “frustrating” to wait for Amtrak to confirm travel arrangements, the agency was rather “ultimately accommodating,” Smock said. But she called the new travel tab “disgraceful and disrespectful.”

“At first glance, it comes out as blatant discrimination and a very, very bad corporate policy,” she said. “The $ 25,000 is really a slap in the face after 10 years of trying to rise to meet the demands and delays of Amtrak, just for my community to travel as a group, like other groups. Amtrak must proactively plan for disabled riders to serve and meet. “

Access Living makes backup plans for an accessible van to take two of their members in a wheelchair to the conference – a more expensive option that splits the group.

“But that won’t work for us from now on,” Hayman said.

And the group says this is a threat to their mission.

“It is crucial to ensure that voters with disabilities can talk to people who make decisions about their lives,” Smock said. “As a non-profit we have to save our dollars. This will limit our ability to bring grassroots people with disabilities into contact with their elected officials in Springfield, as we have to spread our people over a limited number of train journeys at night. The new Amtrak policy is grossly unfair for wheelchair users who are looking for a safe and economical way to travel as a group. “