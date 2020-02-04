According to 14 states, Google has kept displaying fraud license for months after they have been told

Google failed In order to prevent a network of predatory websites from buying ads, to promote people across the country for “fraud” fishing licenses, even after several government agencies repeatedly complained to the company about the ads, these states told CNN Business.

After CNN Business contacted Google, Google conducted an internal investigation and confirmed that it had received reports from two government agencies. The company is now investigating why the ads were not removed from their platform after these reports.

CNN business found at least 31 suspects Site Targeting People who want to buy fishing licenses in 14 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Agencies from several states, including Tennessee, California and New York, have referred to CNN Business’s websites as “scams” or “scams”. The states state that they have no idea who is behind the websites or whether this is a trick collecting confidential and sensitive information – ID numbers, social security numbers, even physical attributes – from victims. Some sites charge double and triple the price of an actual fishing license sold by the state.

In tests, CNN Business found ads on Google that targeted people in 11 states, making the sites top in search results for fishing licenses. potentially increase theirs achieve clearly. Three states – Texas, Pennsylvania, and New York – told CNN Business that they had repeatedly complained to Google about the ads in mid-2019, but the company never followed these warnings. A state in Texas said Google responded to its first complaint with the conclusion The websites targeting Texans have not been classified as fraudulent.

“Unfortunately, Google disagreed with our requests and allowed it to continue to appear as a paid ad in search results to provide information about Texas fishing permits,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Communications Director Josh Havens told CNN Business.

“We have strict policies against ads that mislead users by implying they belong to a government agency,” a Google spokesman told CNN Business in a statement. “We removed the offending ads and took appropriate action on the accounts. We continue to investigate and look for ways to work better with government agencies to address these issues in real time. “

Google switched off the ads several hours after CNN Business was asked to comment. It is not known how many people have been victims of, or even been exposed to, the alleged fraud. Google declined to tell how many people viewed or clicked the ads.

Long-time use of Google ads on the websites and criticism of Google’s response highlight the challenges that large technology companies continue to face when it comes to stopping bad actors with billions of dollars due to their breathtaking scale use users and content to be monitored. It also shows how powerless people can feel when they try to attract the attention of large technology companies and push for solutions – even if they are law enforcement officials from government agencies.

A Google spokesman said the ads were removed because the company believes the websites use unfair commercial practices. Google has also permanently blocked the two separate Google Advertising accounts that were used to buy the ads for some websites.

Fight for the attention of a technology giant

After seeing the fishing ad in June 2019, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials tried several strategies to get Google’s attention.

First, Texas officials said they had filed a complaint about Google’s Advertising Legal Support team, The Texas officials found The websites were bogus and could potentially collect personal information such as social security numbers.

“The response we received from Google’s legal support team said that our complaint was not about selling or promoting counterfeit goods and that no further action was being taken,” Havens told CNN Business.

The officials then reported the locations googling as a fraud. Havens said they had “received an automatic response from Google saying that they would take care of it”. But nothing happened.

Google did not answer the question of whether Texas had communicated this appropriately. A spokesman told CNN Business that he is investigating every report of fraudulent ads.

CNN Business has repeatedly accessed emails related to the fishing locations and the server company that hosts them, but has received no response.

For government officials like those in Texas Parks and Wildlife, there’s a lot at stake. For many, Google’s search engine is the gateway to the Internet. Here we find apparently reliable and relevant results on fishing licenses as well as restaurants, travel, illnesses and much more. According to StatCounter, a web traffic analytics company, almost 93% of all Internet search traffic worldwide came from Google search in December.

However, Google algorithms are not the only force behind what people see.

At CNN business found the Google top sites search for fishing licenses in 11 of the 14 states because someone paid Google to put those sites top.

Google’s advertising platform, which accounts for most of the overall business, enables companies to “step in front of customers” with a more prominent position in results than the company’s description would otherwise give them. The company clearly identifies these sponsored results as ads, but otherwise they are identical to the actual presentation of the search results. This may make it easier for bad actors to cheat people.

In 2018, Google removed and removed 2.3 billion of the so-called “bad ads” worldwide The company says more than 1 million advertising accounts. Figures for 2019 are still being compiled.

Some states recognized the risks that these advertisements brought to their residents and went on the offensive. Tennessee put Around $ 2,000 in taxpayers’ money is invested each month in Google’s ad auctions to outdo such fraudulent websites in hopes of getting the first ad space. It did not work. The account that bought ads for the fraud page was most likely Put more money in your ads.

“Often these websites outbid us for these search terms to the point where we no longer have to pay tax for certain keywords,” said Jenifer Wisniewski, communications director at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. She added that Tennessee, like “many states”, chose this approach. (CNN Business has not independently confirmed whether other states have actually done so.)

In short, as long as fraudsters continue to buy ads from Google, government agencies may feel that they have no choice but to use taxpayers’ money to outdo bad actors. Google did not comment on Tennessee’s efforts to eliminate taxpayer ads from the top.

Contact other authorities for help

It is impossible to determine how many people, possibly as a result of Google ads, have been tempted to share money and confidential information with the websites for what they consider to be fishing licenses.

When CNN Business compared website licensing fees, it was almost twice or three times the amount that each state charged for authentic licenses. In Georgia, for example, foreigners are charged $ 50 for a one-year fishing license, while alleged fraud attempts cost $ 150.

The payments on the websites were processed by the online payment processing company Stripe. The company informed CNN Business that 12 of the websites were using or attempting to use their payment processing platform. All locations were excluded from payment processing between 2018 and 2019.

“Stripe continuously monitors our platform for fraudulent traders and transactions, and we immediately remove all traders who conduct illegal activities,” a statement told CNN Business. “We are investigating whether there are other retailers / websites that may be connected to them and are still using Stripe. So far we have not identified any. “

California, New York and Tennessee informed CNN Business that they have now contacted the FBI about the websites. CNN Business asked the FBI if the websites were being investigated, but the agency declined to comment and did not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation based on Department of Justice guidelines.

Each affected state informs CNN that the websites do not have a permit to sell fishing licenses and that the only way to buy fishing licenses online is through the official government agency websites.

A number of websites are still active. Google is authorized to block the ads, but is not responsible for the websites.