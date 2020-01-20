According to a friend of the band, rumors about Neil Pearts’ past months are inaccurate

A longtime friend of Rush’s commented on the various rumors surrounding Neil Peart’s death and his final months.

The visionary stick figure died earlier this month (January 7) after fighting softly against brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesman for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush’s bandmates, singer / bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson made a statement a few days after this death, calling Peart their “friend, soul mate, and bandmate over 45” and said he was “incredibly brave” his fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

Donna Halper – the woman who was attributed to Rush’s discovery on a Ohio radio station in 1974 – is now rumored to be speaking in the months leading up to his death after a three-year battle against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of glioblastoma could brain tumor.

Halper appeared to respond to an interview with Godsmack frontman Sully Erna, who said that his “friend” Peart “was in a wheelchair and could not speak” the year before his death, and said the vast majority of rumors about Peart’s finale were months “inaccurate”.

“It’s sad to say that there have been some rumors circulating on social media about Neil Pearts’ recent months,” she wrote on Twitter. “The vast majority are inaccurate. I want to remember Neil the way he was and I want to respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time. ‘

– Donna Halper (@DevorahLeah) January 18, 2020

She later added in other tweets: “I would normally be silent and let people say what they want to say, but that’s different. My friendship with Rush is something I take very seriously and I will defend the truth as best I can. It is the least I can do.

“But it ended the way he wanted it, surrounded by his family and best friends. (By the way, he was able to speak almost to the end, as I am told.) Anyway, I’m just sorry that there is no cure for the type of cancer he had. Rest in peace.

“That’s the only reason I decided to say something. I hope people understand. This is not about me. It’s about respecting Neil’s memory and leaving him alone.”

– Donna Halper (@DevorahLeah) January 18, 2020

– Donna Halper (@DevorahLeah) January 18, 2020

– Donna Halper (@DevorahLeah) January 18, 2020

A follower mentioned to Halper that they had read that Jethro Tull Peart’s Doane Perry asked if he was in pain, and he answered no.

Halper replied, “That’s not what I was referring to. And yes, it is true that Neil fought his disease bravely. This type of cancer took a number of wonderful people away from us. But he never gave up and didn’t want that people know how sick he is. “

– Donna Halper (@DevorahLeah) January 18, 2020

– Donna Halper (@DevorahLeah) January 18, 2020

– Donna Halper (@DevorahLeah) January 19, 2020

– Donna Halper (@DevorahLeah) January 18, 2020

While Peart continues to pay tribute, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared moving messages.

“Today, the world has lost a true giant in the history of rock’n’roll,” said Grohl in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration for millions of people with a distinctive sound who, like me, have generated generations of musicians to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man who not only mastered our radios and record players with his drums, but also with his beautiful words. “

Tool recently paid a live tribute to Peart at a concert in San Diego, while Metallica also shared a live cover of Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” in honor of Peart.

In the meantime, Rush’s music sales have increased by over 2,000% since the Peart’s death.