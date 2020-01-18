According to a government survey, around 75% of Japanese see the need to make the country more hospitable to foreign residents

A large majority of Japanese believe that the nation must create a friendlier environment for foreign residents, but it should continue to be cautious about allowing more refugees into the country, a government poll has shown.

The Cabinet Office released the results of a public poll every five years on Friday. Questions about refugees and foreigners were asked for the first time this year.

74 percent of respondents said the country needed to improve living conditions for foreign residents, and noted the need to strengthen contact points for advice on everyday life issues such as residence status procedures, medical treatment, childcare, and legal protection to ensure a safe work environment as well as multilingual support and disaster preparedness.

Officials said the survey had to be carried out after an amendment to the Immigration Act came into force in April 2019 that allowed more than 345,000 foreign workers to enter within five years to alleviate depopulation and worry about the future of the country Relieve EU’s third largest economy in the world.

54 percent considered the number of refugees accepted by Japan to be low. In another question, however, 56 percent said the country should be careful when more refugees are admitted. Many said that crime, cultural assimilation and the influx of refugees weigh on public funds.

In recent years, the number of applications for refugee recognition among job seekers has increased significantly, Taro Higashiyama from the Immigration Service told the press on Thursday.

Eriko Suzuki, a professor at Kokushikan University and deputy chair of the nonprofit group Solidarity Network with Migrants Japan, praised the government for the first time assessing public opinion about the need to create an environment in which foreigners can live in Japan can live comfortably. She added that the survey raises public awareness of the need for foreigners and that the current system needs to be reconsidered if Japan wants to accept foreigners as equal members of society.

Public opinion on the death penalty remains unchanged. 80 percent of those questioned were in favor and only 9 percent believed that the death penalty should be abolished. In a previous survey conducted in 2014, 80 percent of respondents were in favor of the death penalty.

The latest survey was carried out at the request of the Immigration Service and included one-on-one interviews with more than 1,500 Japanese citizens over the age of 18 over a 10-day period in November.

“We hope this information will help policy makers consider how to address these various issues,” said Higashiyama.