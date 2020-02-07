According to a lawyer, the key witness in the removal procedure Vindman was escorted out of World Heritage

Friday, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, said the National Security Council representative and witness to the dismissal investigation.

Vindman was the subject of a right-wing vitriol following his testimony at the investigation into the removal of the House in November – notably from the White House and Fox News.

In a statement, Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman said that his client, the director of European affairs for the NSC, “had been escorted out of the White House where he conscientiously served his country and its president.”

“He did so after speaking publicly once, and only on a subpoena from the United States Congress,” said Pressman.

The White House declined to comment in an email to TPM.

“We do not comment on personnel matters,” said NSC spokesperson John Ullyot.

Vindman’s lawyer said it was “out of the question” why his client’s work at the NSC was finished. “LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth.”

The White House openly spoke of “retribution” after Trump was acquitted by the Senate of two indictment charges against him on Wednesday.

Bloomberg and the Washington Post reported Thursday that Vindman and possibly others were to be removed from office at the NSC.

Vindman was a key witness to the President’s campaign to pressure Ukraine. After his testimony, the military provided him and his family with security assistance, including home surveillance, to ensure that they were “properly protected”.

Read Pressman’s full statement below, via his firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP:

Today, Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House where he conscientiously served his country and its president. He spoke publicly once, and only on a subpoena from the United States Congress.

No American can ask why this man’s job is finished, why this country now has one less soldier serving him in the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor and his commitment to the right frightened the powerful.

During his decades of service in this country, SLD Alexander Vindman served discreetly but conscientiously, and he served with honor. He was only brought to the attention of the public by subpoena to testify before Congress, and he did what the law required.

In recent months, many people in power in our political system have collapsed from fear. And yet a handful of men and women, not endowed with prestige or power, but only endowed with a sense of the law stemming from years of silent service in their country have made different choices. They bravely chose to honor their duty with integrity, to trust the truth and to put their faith in the country before fear. And they paid a price.

The truth cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career and his private life. He did what every member of our military is accused of doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath and he served his country, even when it was fraught with danger and peril personal. And for that, the most powerful man in the world – carried by the silent, the foldable and the accomplice – decided to take revenge.

LTC Alexander Vindman is leaving the White House today. But we must not accept the departure of the truth, of the duty and of the loyalty which it represents.

In this country, the law counts, as does the truth. The truth is not partisan. If we allow truthful voices to remain silent, if we ignore their warnings, there will ultimately be no one left to warn us.

This publication has been updated.