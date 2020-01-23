According to a study by Penn Wharton, tax plans by Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders would limit the US economy

January 23 (UPI) – Comprehensive tax reform plans by Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders would negatively impact the U.S. economy by the end of the decade, an analysis of Penn Wharton’s bipartisan budget model on Thursday.

Democratic hopefuls’ plans were welcomed by both as mechanisms they would use to pay for investments in health, infrastructure, and climate change initiatives. However, the Penn Wharton Budget Model said in its studies that both would affect US gross domestic product by 2030 – and yet would not raise the kind of money that both campaigns expect.

The Biden campaign said that its proposal, which would significantly increase taxes for the top 0.1 percent of American earners, would generate $ 3.2 trillion over 10 years. Penn Wharton’s analysis, however, showed that the total would be more than half a trillion dollars less – and would be between $ 2.3 trillion and $ 2.6 trillion.

The former vice president’s proposal will also increase the capital gain rate, reduce individual cuts and create a minimum tax rate for businesses.

By the end of the decade, Biden’s plan will have cut the U.S. economy by 0.1 percent, according to a study by Biden’s plan, and it will have the same effect by 2040. Ultimately, however, it would increase GDP by the same amount by 2050. the study noted.

“The Biden proposal has two opposite effects on macroeconomics,” says the Penn Wharton study. “On the one hand, the reduction in government deficits increases investment, leads to a higher capital accumulation and thus to a higher GDP. On the other hand, the increased marginal tax rates have a negative impact on labor and savings. We assume that these two effects largely offset each other over time . “

Sanders’ plan provides for a wealth tax similar to Bidens that, according to the Vermont Senator, will generate $ 4.4 trillion over a 10-year period. The Wharton analysis assumes that the actual result will be significantly lower – between $ 2.8 trillion and $ 3.3 trillion.

The study of Sanders’ plan showed that the domestic economy would shrink even more than Biden’s proposal – 0.8 percent by 2030, 1 percent by 2040 and 1.1 percent by 2050. Sanders said his escalating tax rate would be up to 8 Including percent tax on wealth in excess of $ 10 billion will help fund his Medicare for All plan and other initiatives.

The Wharton study said Sander’s plan to tax the ultra-rich had unintended consequences.

“The wealth tax keeps wealthier households from accumulating so many assets,” it said. “This negative incentive to save outweighs the impact of the deficit reduction, and the net effect is a 2.9 percent decrease in total capital in 2050. Workers will become less productive as a result of the capital decline, resulting in a 1 percent decline in wages by 2050 . “

Sanders and Biden are expected to face each other again in the next democratic debate on February 7 in New Hampshire. Before that, both are facing their first real election test in the Iowa Democratic gatherings on February 3.