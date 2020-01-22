According to a study, flame retardants and pesticides pose a threat to US health

While health problems from children’s exposure to lead and mercury are decreasing, a new study continues to take these and other toxic chemicals to their toll.

The progress is likely due to decades of restrictions on the use of heavy metals. However, researchers at the New York Grossman School of Medicine indicated that exposure to other toxic chemicals – particularly flame retardants and pesticides – in the United States resulted in more than 1 million cases of intellectual disability between 2001 and 2016.

In contrast to the severely restricted metals, toxic chemicals have fewer limits, the researchers found.

“Our results suggest that our efforts to reduce exposure to heavy metals are paying off, but that toxic exposures in general continue to pose a significant risk to Americans’ physical, mental, and economic health,” said lead investigator Abigail Gaylord, one PhD student at NYU Langone Medical Center.

“Unfortunately, the minimal guidelines for removing pesticides and flame retardants are clearly not enough,” she added.

The study team reported that IQ loss from toxic chemicals decreased from 27 million IQ points in 2001-2002 to 9 million IQ points in 2015-2016. Although the researchers described this sharp decline as good news, they remain concerned about children’s toxin exposure.

In children, the percentage of loss of cognitive and mental capacity caused by chemicals in flame retardants increased from 67 percent in 2001-2002 to 81 percent in 2015-2016.

The analyzed substances are frequently found in household articles and can accumulate in the body and damage organs, the authors of the study said in a press release from NYU. For example, lead, mercury, flame retardants and pesticides can interfere with the thyroid. A child’s contact with these substances can lead to learning, development and behavioral disorders.

The researchers found that children’s exposure to toxins has resulted in lost productivity and other costs of $ 7.5 trillion.

According to the lead study author Dr. Leonardo Trasande, professor of paediatrics, environmental medicine and population health at NYU Langone, “the unrestricted use of these chemicals is far more expensive in the long term in pregnant American children, even though people are against the costly regulations the greatest burden.”

The results were published on February 15 in the journal Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology.

