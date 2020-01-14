According to a study, we are the most miserable at the age of 47

(Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts / ClassicStock / Getty Images)

Middle age can be a real disappointment, and a new economic study is said to have determined the exact age when we experienced the greatest misfortune: 47.2 years old.

David Blanchflower, a professor at Dartmouth College, looked at data from 132 countries to investigate the relationship between well-being and age. While he found that each country has a “lucky curve” that takes a U-shape over its lifetime, this 47.2 low point is only for nations in the “developed world”. In contrast, people in developing countries reach their lowest point at 48.2 years.

“The curve is in countries where the median wage is high and where it is not, and where people tend to live longer and where they don’t live,” Blanchflower wrote in the study.

However, those who suffer from mental health problems during this time are particularly at risk if they live in developing countries.

“The resilience of communities left behind by globalization was diminished by the Great Recession, which made it particularly difficult for the weak, who were in a midlife crisis with little means, to withstand the shock,” said Blanchflower.

