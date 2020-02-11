According to a technology expert, the NBN broadband deadline is unlikely to be met

After 11 years and more than $ 50 billion, the NBN rollout should be completed soon.

In just 150 days, some experts doubt that the deadline will be met.

Stephen Rue, CEO of NBN Company, dismissed the concerns.

“I think it will be very hectic, but what I can tell you is that we are very likely to be able to meet our forecasts,” he said.

The NBN rollout was criticized. (A current affair)

However, some experts say delays, difficult-to-connect houses, and a summer full of bushfires make this forecast difficult.

“It is fair to say that the national broadband network will not be complete by mid-2020,” said RMIT Professor Mark Gregory.

The NBN Company today reported a $ 2.1 billion half-year loss, 25 percent less than a year earlier.

However, revenue rose sharply and real estate is constantly moving towards the network.

The national broadband network should be completed by the middle of the year. (Fairfax)

“At the end of December, we had 10.5 million rooms to connect to NBN,” said Rue.

“We have 6.4 million customers at NBN.”

But complaints have plagued the rollout, and international comparisons show that there is still a hard way to go.

According to the Commonwealth data released in August, Australia ranks 36th among OECD countries in terms of affordable broadband.

Australia’s internet speed is slower than in many industrialized countries. (Glenn Hunt / Australian Financial Review)

Australia ranks 68th on the Internet – directly behind Kazakhstan.

Mr. Rue said that was because of the size of Australia.

“I am very proud of the network that has built up, which is doing very well in terms of international standards considering the country, size and geography that we have,” he said.

But Prof. Gregory said the NBN was “definitely not a good value for money”.

“We spent $ 51 billion on a second-rate network of the 20th century,” he said.