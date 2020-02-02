According to Benny Andersson, ABBA hopes to release new music this year

ABBA’s Benny Andersson says the cult group hopes to release new music later this year.

In a clip shared by ABBA Talk, the Swedish musician was asked where the ABBA songs are that he had promised for so long.

“You are coming,” he replied in his mother tongue. “They’re coming this year. I guess after the summer. But I can only guess because I’m not really sure. But I would believe it.”

When asked if he could promise that they would come out in 2020, he replied: “You shouldn’t promise anything, but if I decided myself it would be September.”

He added: “I can’t make this decision alone. But that’s what we’re striving for.”

Check out the following clip:

😲 New # ABBA songs in September 2020? 😍 “That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Benny 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/LmFTBoYVJi

– ABBAtalk (@abbatalk) February 1, 2020

The news comes after Bjorn Ulvaeus said that new music from the pop icons was arriving last fall.

In 2018, the Swedish pop group announced the intention to record new material – over 35 years after their last foray into the studio.

In the meantime, Björn Ulvaeus from ABBA has praised climate activist Greta Thunberg in a video that she has “super powers”.

In the embassy, ​​Ulvaeus Thunberg described it as a “populist nightmare”.