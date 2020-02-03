According to Billie Eilish, Grammy’s victory is “an exciting thing for children playing music in their bedroom”

Billie Eilish spoke in a new interview about her recent Grammy victories, stating that her success “is an exciting thing for children playing music in her bedroom.”

The teenager was the first woman to win the “Big Four” awards at the ceremony last month. She won the album of the year, the record of the year, the song of the year and the title of best new artist, as well as the best pop vocal crown.

In a new interview with Vogue, Eilish thought about her success at night and how the way things are changing in the music industry, especially with regard to production.

“That shit was damn crazy,” she said of her Grammy wins. “If anything, it’s an exciting thing for the kids playing music in their bedroom. I think we’re making progress here – kids who don’t have enough money to use studios.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgghCm448fI (/ embed)

Afterwards she discussed with her brother Finneas in his bedroom how to make her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

“We don’t like studios,” she said. “I hate not seeing daylight. I hate that they smell funny. I hate recording booths. I hate being far away and singing alone in a room. At the beginning we only heard: “Let’s go to the studio with this and that person.”

“So we went to the studio and worked with that producer, author or artist or whatever, and it was fine, but nothing ever did what I and Finneas did alone.

“And I think it’s how we’re going to go: He came over a week ago and just set up his computer and we recorded something here.”

Billie Eilish recently called out people who started pretending to be on the street and called them “disrespectful”.

“Please stop this shit. It is not safe for you and for people who do not know better it is common that I look bad, ”she wrote on social media.