According to Buddy Murphy, Paul Heyman is a megastar for WWE. Roman Reigns is one of the best wrestlers in the world

Buddy Murphy recently had a new age at Seth Rollins’ stable on Monday night and is now half of the RAW Tag Team champions.

The Australian caught everyone’s attention as the cruiserweight champion stealing the show, but he’s now breaking free of this stigma and becoming a full part of the WWE flagship show.

Buddy Murphy was an important part of the rise of 205 Live

talkSPORT had the opportunity to speak to the once best-kept secret – an interview you can hear at talkWRESTLING this week on talkSPORT 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. – and we came to a variety of topics.

Hi buddy! Let’s talk about the breakout performances you had against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at SmackDown last year. What was it like to work with them?

“Yes, it was great to be in this position. First of all, to be thrown into the mix with and with the Roman match – Roman was great to work with. He allowed me to realize my own little idea.

“It was more of a buddy-murphy match, so to speak. I know that a lot of people in the internet wrestling community have a lot of hate for Roman, “he can’t wrestle” and whatever – Roman is one of the best wrestlers in the world and you can write my word on it. And I have the feeling that he has opened a lot of our eyes so that he can make a match and hang out with me.

“I know a lot of people said I was hanging out with Roman and that was the idea, but Roman was hanging around with me! We had great chemistry together and I would wrestle him every day of the week. The same applies to Daniel Bryan. Bryan is obviously a bit smaller than Roman and has this independent background like me, but it was just great to get in there and confuse it with all of them. I would do it every day. “

Buddy Murphy pushed Roman Reigns to the limit when they met on SmackDown

You’d think Paul Heyman is quite a fan of yours, considering how he’s used you at RAW in the past few months. How did it work and how did it learn from Heyman?

“It was great to work with Paul. He believes in me very much and I don’t want to let him down. The Aleister Black Performances and what not, I want the ball and I want to run with it. I think – and Paul thinks – I can be a megastar for this company.

As soon as the bells ring, I have done that, now all I need is a story to delve into, and maybe it’s Seth’s student. Paul was a big influence and he directed me in the right direction. As long as I can keep Paul and Vince [McMahon] happy, I’m happy. “

WWE Sheamus on THIS retirement rumors

How did Seth and the AOP come about? It’s a nice piece of character development for you …

“It’s pretty real what you see, in the sense that I respect Seth very much. I am his follower or student or whatever you want to call it and there is a lot I can learn from him. It’s one really entertaining momentum that I think can lead to some good storylines, and working with AOP and Seth in the ring is great too.

“Seth asked me about it, yes. I was very excited to have a story to immerse myself in because I know I can go out there and perform.

“I have proven it and stolen many, many shows that I have worked on, but you always want to work on the character aspect and the connection to fans. This is the perfect opportunity for that.”

AOP alongside Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on RAW

What do you think of what you see there now, as a man who helped bring 205 Live to the highest level, and are you still watching it?

“No, unfortunately not. 205 was a family. When I came in, they accepted me. The 205 boys, the whole squad was like a family. We hung around and promoted our own brand, so to speak. Everything we did we did together. As soon as we lost Ali we got a big hit. Then Cedric and I were drafted into SmackDown which was another big success. We have the Oney Lorcans and stuff like that but now I had no chance [ watch].

“The 205 originals are great. You could confuse it on the main list every day of the week. But I haven’t really seen the current product. I know they switched from cruiserweight WWE title to cruiserweight NXT title. As far as I know, they don’t make much stories that way at the moment. There aren’t many storylines, you know what I mean? I dont know.

“Personally, I’m a guy who felt like I helped build 205 Live, and it’s a completely different entity now. They had to replace the original guys, and I don’t have a good chance of seeing it on the road is busy, but I remember 205 Live was the way it was, not necessarily the way it is now because I’m just not too sure. “

People like Cedric Alexander and Ali seem to be waiting in the starting blocks for their chance to shine on the main team and get rid of the stigma that seems to have been associated with cruiser weights at major shows in recent years. Do you think they should be used more?

“I think 205 is a completely different universe than the WWE universe. The people who see 205 are the heroes of wrestling. The WWE universe is everyone else and pure wrestling fans and it’s just a much bigger universe. So we had to transform them. Raise the fans who we are.

“Fortunately for me, the match by Roman Reigns and the match by Daniel Bryan, I had to show my wrestling skills to the WWE universe that I didn’t know. However, the WWE universe is more than just in-ring You’ve come a long way, but it’s something else that people will put themselves in.

“I am not worried about Cedric [Alexander] and Ali. They are both the best in the world and I would like to enter the ring with them every night of the week. They will be fine. It is simply not their time yet But if they get this opportunity, I can guarantee that they will thrive. “

