According to Covid-19: The World Bank is likely to reduce India’s remittances by 20% in 2020

Washington: The World Bank says the outbreak of the virus, which has led to a global recession, is likely to reduce remittances to India by 23 percent from $ 83 billion last year to $ 64 billion this year.

“In India, remittances are projected to fall by about 23 percent in 2020 to $ 64 billion – in stark contrast to 5.5 percent growth and receipts of $ 83 billion in 2019,” the World Bank said in a statement. . ” The impact of COVID-19 on migration and remittances released on Wednesday.

Due to the economic crisis caused by the epidemic and the extinction of COVID-19, the world’s remittances are expected to fall sharply by about 20 percent.

The projected decline, which will be the sharpest in recent history, is largely due to declining wages and the employment of migrant workers who want to be more vulnerable to losing their jobs and wages during an economic crisis in a host country, the bank said.

“Remittances are an important source of income for developing countries. The ongoing recession caused by COVID-19 has a serious potential to send money home, making it even more important than we are.” Let’s shorten the recovery for advanced economies, “said David Maloup, head of the World Bank Group.

“Remittances help families provide food, health care and basic necessities. Since the World Bank Group is taking swift and extensive measures to support countries, we are working to transfer remittance channels. Let’s keep it open and protect the poorest communities from these most basic needs. ” Add.

Remittances are expected to be available in all regions of the World Bank Group, the most important in Europe and Central Asia (27.5%), followed by South Africa (23.1%), South Asia (22.1%), the Middle East and North Africa (19.6%), Latin America and the Caribbean (19.3%), and East Asia and the Pacific (13%).

In Pakistan, the projected decline is about 23 percent, for a total of about $ 17 billion, up from $ 22.5 billion last year, when remittances rose 6.2 percent.

In Bangladesh, remittances are projected at around $ 14 billion this year, which is likely to fall by about 22 percent.

Nepal and Sri Lanka’s remittances are expected to fall 14 percent and 19 percent this year, respectively.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus