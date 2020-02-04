According to Critchley | Despite not appearing in the FA Cup, Klopp is a good choice for young sports players

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp decided not to attend today’s game as it can be seen in Liverpool’s Premier League during the two-week winter break. – Action pictures via Reuters

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Liverpool’s under-23 coach Neil Critchley defended Jürgen Klopp’s decision not to take on today’s FA Cup return game against Shrewsbury in the fourth round and to give all of his older players the night off.

Instead, Critchley will lead a very young team, similar to the one who lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the League Cup in December when Klopp and the senior team were at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

However, Critchley returned to criticism Klopp should at least be under contract in Anfield, even if he sticks to the decision to grant his players a full two-week winter break.

“He supports the young players incredibly well, as he has shown so far this season,” said Critchley. “His presence, even when he’s not there, is always felt by our younger players and by myself.

“I also think maybe one percent that went into his thinking was the way we played Aston Villa. He might have thought the boys deserved another chance.”

The team beaten in Villa Park had five debutants and was on average 19 years old.

“People say a team under 23, but we are not, we will be under 19, at best under 20,” added Critchley.

“Is there maybe more pressure on Shrewsbury to win the game because of the team we have outside? Possibly. But that could work in our favor. “

Liverpool is 22 points ahead of the first league title in 30 years in the Premier League.

However, Klopp decided not to take part in today’s game as it can be seen in Liverpool’s two-week winter break after the Premier League.

“If we react as we always do and find a way to do it, nothing will change,” said Klopp last week. “I have to make decisions that are not popular based on the situation we are in.” – AFP