According to economists, Malaysia’s exports should increase money by 1.5 percentage points in 2020

Malaysia is expected to post 1.5 percent export growth in 2020 compared to the previous year. – Photo by Fung Weng Cheong

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 – Malaysia is expected to see export growth of 1.5 percent year-on-year in 2020, supported by commodity-based sectors, according to economists from various investment banks.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd economist Ahmad Nazmi Idrus said the latest figures may give the impression that trading has bottomed out and is ready for a recovery.

He said support came from better palm oil prices in recent months and demand for non-electrical and electronic products as well as non-commodity products, as reflected in December 2019 manufacturing manager index (PMI) data.

“Looking ahead, we expect export growth to remain at around 1.5 percent through 2020, with a possible upward correction if the recovery pattern continues,” he said in a note today.

However, the investment bank remains concerned about certain weaknesses, particularly given the expectation of modest growth in China and the United States.

Malaysia’s overall trade saw positive growth of 1.9 percent year-on-year in December 2019, ending a six-month shrinking period as both exports and imports increased.

Exports rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in December 2019 after four months of negative growth, while imports grew lukewarm by 0.9 percent year-on-year after two months of declining growth.

For 2019 as a whole, trade decreased by 2.5 percent year-on-year, while exports fell by 1.7 percent year-on-year.

“For 2020, we forecast a slight recovery in export growth of 1.5 percent compared to the previous year,” said MIDF Research in its Economic Review.

Commodity-based sectors, particularly liquefied natural gas exports, should perform well, especially with the Petronas Floating LNG Facility 2, which is expected to be operational this year.

The research company also said that uncertainties about the trade war and the loss of growth momentum in some key economies would continue to impact export performance, with another potential risk factor being the new Corona virus 2019 outbreak.

JP Morgan economist Nur Raisah Rasid said the possible macroeconomic impact of the coronavirus outbreak would open space for policy easing in the second quarter of this year.

“While we expected Bank Negara Malaysia to be on hold by 2020 and adopt a data-driven stance after last month’s policy easing, the macroeconomic impact of the current outbreak of the coronavirus is bolstering the trend toward policy easing.

“Therefore, we now expect the guideline to be eased by 25 basis points in the second quarter to take into account the potential growth impact of the current outbreak of coronaviruses,” she said in a study. – Bernama