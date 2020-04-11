According to experts, the coronavirus will dramatically increase the number of homeless people in the United States.

Experts warn that the number of homeless people in the United States will be “ambiguous and unprecedented” due to the crunch of the virus and its impact on the economy. Some say that without an “astronomical” response from the government, that number could double.

As more people lose their jobs and are unable to pay their rent – on Friday it was reported that nearly 17 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks – so the pressure on the departments in Now they have the capacity to push.

People who are most likely to join the ranks of the homeless are those who are not part of the digital economy. They said that people of color are also likely to appear disproportionate.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that there will be an increase in the phenomenon,” Sarah Renkin, a housing and homelessness expert and assistant professor at Seattle University, told The Independent. “It will be amazing and unprecedented. Whenever you put a lot of pressure on what is currently a completely hungry infrastructure … it’s time to go back home to grill it in a way that even now,” he said. We can’t understand. “

The way the country considers homeless people and the language they use is incorrect and sometimes misleading.

The US Intergovernmental Panel on Homelessness, a federal agency in the executive branch, estimates the total number of homeless people at about 570,000. This includes people who have slept in shelters, in their cars, or in families who have to put pressure on a relative’s living room.

About 25 percent of the homeless are defined as “chronic homeless,” meaning people who have been homeless for a year or more and are suffering from a debilitating illness such as a serious mental illness or substance abuse disorder. They soften. According to 2019 figures collected in the annual report published by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, more than a third live “out of control” and live on abandoned streets or buildings.

Throughout the United States, and especially on the West Coast, homelessness has been on the rise for several years. There are many reasons, but the economy and the lack of affordable housing are rooted.

In places like San Francisco and Seattle, certain sectors, including the high-tech technology industry, have been most affected by rising property prices and cheap housing.

“It’s a misconception that people become homeless because they have a mental illness and substance abuse, and that’s not all,” said Nicholas Barr, a social scientist at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. It is true that people become homeless or live in instability because they can no longer provide housing or cannot find adequate housing. That’s why people become homeless. “

He added that by adding 17 million people to the unemployment list and more jobs will be closed, if only a small part of those who have lost their jobs become homeless, it will lead to a “huge increase”.

Many states and cities have approved rents or mortgages, or have moved to prevent layoffs during the crisis. But no one knows how this will last, or whether people will be asked to pay their rent or the government will take action.

The answer to this problem varies from city to city and from state to state.

In Las Vegas, homeless people were first placed in a parking lot due to the closure of a shelter due to the parking of a positive person or Covid-19.

Critics have called on officials to accommodate people in hotels with many empty rooms.

“After a crime in homelessness this year, Las Vegas is now turning a blind eye to concrete networks,” said Julian Castro, a former president and mayor of San Antonio.

In Los Angeles, officials made a more serious effort to use unauthorized hotels. In Washington state, home to more than 20,000 homeless people, authorities have expanded the shelter’s capacity.

In Seattle, officials used the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall to help ease the capacity of their largest shelter.

Dr. Ashwin Barr, a professor of family health at Columbia University, also heads the Fountain House, an organization that supports the homeless. “The prediction that the number of extra people will become homeless will largely depend on the government’s willingness or readiness to support jobs and people who are losing their jobs – especially those currently on the lower rungs,” he said. Economic ladders are active.

As evidenced by the disproportionate number of people infected with the virus being African American, he said, there is a similar difference among the homeless.

“We want to see a significant number of homeless people and extra people who are at risk of homelessness, or people who are homeless due to the dire economic situation inside and outside the home,” he said.

Asked if he thought it could be hundreds of thousands or even double the current total, he said: “I mean, it could be doubled. I don’t know. Without knowing what the economic pressure is. It will be very difficult to make a playwright. “

“He can’t think of a time when a lot of people are exposed to homelessness,” said Dr. Margot Kouchel, a professor of medicine at the Center for General Hospital Zuckerberg San Francisco, the Center for Population Risk Research at the University of California, San Francisco.

He thought we could double. And if we don’t do that, that’s what we’re going to see, I think it’s twice as easy to see. “

“These interventions need to be astronomical,” he added.

