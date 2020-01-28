According to experts, too few patients take part in clinical cancer tests

A new study found that participation in clinical trials, which could potentially prolong the life of cancer patients, is too low.

Penn State researchers also found that white men with private health insurance and cancer that has spread and is treated at academic medical centers are most likely to participate in clinical trials.

The lead researcher Dr. Nicholas Zaorsky of Penn State College of Medicine and his team analyzed data from over 12 million patients with 46 cancers from 2004 to 2015. Only about 11,600 patients participated in post-diagnosis clinical trials as initial treatment. That is a tenth of a percent.

Since these studies can benefit patients, the lead study author Dr. Niraj Gusani expressed concern about the low enrollment rates.

“The key advances in cancer treatment have been supported by clinical trials,” said Gusani. “By voluntarily participating in a study, patients can promote the research area and gain access to new therapies.”

The researchers found that cancer patients treated in clinical trials lived longer than patients who were not treated in trials. Patients who participated in clinical trials survived an average of 7.5 months longer than those who did not.

According to Zaorsky, the previous analysis of survival improvement in clinical trials did not take into account factors such as age, race, gender and type of cancer.

“If you want to assess whether admission to a clinical trial is beneficial for patients, you must try to match each patient to a person with a similar cancer and socio-demographic profile,” said Zaorsky. “Otherwise, it’s like comparing apples to oranges.”

Although those who participated in clinical trials had better results, this may not apply to the general public. Since the majority of enrolled patients had certain characteristics, from white to private insurance, this raises questions about generalizability.

“If clinical trials are to be used to determine care standards for the general population, study participants must be representative of the general population – and this study shows that this is often not the case,” said Gusani.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more information about clinical trials.

