According to Frank Warren, Tyson Fury’s great prediction about Deontay Wilder is possible

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury is more than capable of destroying Deontay Wilder after changing coaches after his last fight.

Anger was cut and looked tedious when he went away with Otto Wallin, causing Ben Davison to drop out in favor of SugarHill Steward.

Since Fury started a rematch on February 22 with Deontay Wilder, he has predicted a win over the American in just two rounds.

Granted, Warren knows that this is unlikely. But the promoter believes Fury is more than capable if he decides to completely change the return tactics.

“The move from Tyson to SugarHill Steward raised some doubts after some goodbye to Ben Davison, who did an excellent job bringing him back,” said Warren.

“Personally, I have no problem with the change in terms of the impact on the fight. Nobody had really heard from Ben until Tyson brought him in. He has enough experience to know what he’s doing.

FORECAST

“I’m not sure how many people believed our man when he categorically declared that he would raid Wilder from the start. He’ll do it in two rounds.

“It’s not your typical Tyson. But if he takes care of him, anything can happen. So we’ll see.

“It wouldn’t be like him to choose the carotid artery. But Tyson is tough at changing things. What can Deontay do differently? He can not. We have seen him in every fight

“What he has is absolutely stunning and dangerous, but he won’t put Tyson out of the way, will he?

UNDISPUTED

This month’s winner of the fight is considered the best heavyweight in the world. This happened after the united ruler Anthony Joshua suffered a shocking loss in 2019.

After four losses, Joshua was dismantled by Andy Ruiz before taking revenge six months later. A bloated Ruiz appeared in Saudi Arabia. It was easy to maneuver and aim.

Wilder and Fury were both recalled by AJ, although mandates and bureaucracy are likely to put an end to undisputed plans by at least 2021.