According to Frost, the new OK Lubick will help huskers stay organized and better communicate national sports

Erik Chinander

Role: defense coordinator 2020 salary: $ 800,000

Alma mater: Iowa (2003)

Connection to frost: Chinander and Frost have trained for a total of nine seasons. First two in Northern Iowa, then five in Oregon, and now the last two in Central Florida. In Orlando, Chinander coordinated the defense of the knights.

What is striking: At 37, Chinander quickly rose to the top of the coaching rankings. In 2016 he was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is awarded annually to the best assistant coach in the country. This year the knights forced 29 sales in 12 games. He is also very familiar with the Big Ten. He is from Allison, Iowa and participated in the Hawkeyes program in 1998.

Did you know: When Chinander and Frost trained together at UNI in 2007/08, Chinander trained offensive (close ends) and Frost Defense (linebacker, co-defensive coordinator). Now Chinander will call Lincoln and Frost defensive games the offense.

2016-17: UCF (Defense Coordinator)

2014-15: Oregon (outside linebacker)

2013: Philadelphia Eagles (Assistant Defense Line)

2011-12: Oregon (defense assistant)

2010: Oregon (intern)

2004-09: Northern Iowa (tight ends)

2003: Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College (offensive / defensive line)

Greg Austin

Role: Offensive line / running game coordinator 2020 salary: $ 500,000

alma mater: Nebraska (2006)

Connection to frost: Austin worked at Frost in Oregon from 2010-12 before following Chip Kelly into the NFL. Frost said this about Austin when he hired him at UCF: “It is vital for me to have an offensive coach who understands our offensive system. His experience in Oregon and the Philadelphia Eagles fits perfectly with what I want to achieve offensive side of the ball. “Of course, Frost and Austin can both say they dressed Scarlet and Cream. Austin played in Nebraska from 2003 to 2006 and has appeared in 27 games.

What is striking?: Austin had the chance to coach some notable Lineman with the Eagles, including pro bowlers Jason Peters, Jason Kelce and Evan Mathis. Peters and Mathis were All Pro winners in 2013.

Did you know: Before joining the coaching ranks, Austin worked as an event manager in the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

2016-17: UCF (Offensive Line Coach)

2013-15: Philadelphia Eagles (assistant attack line)

2011-12: Oregon (offensive assistant)

2010: Oregon (Intern)

Sean Beckton

Role: Tight end coach | 2020 salary: $ 400,000

Alma mater: UCF (1993)

Connection to frost: When Frost came to UCF, he assembled his staff and turned to coaches with whom he had worked in Oregon and Northern Iowa. However, he retained Beckton, a holdover from the George O’Leary staff. Beckton played a key role in creating a smooth transition between the old and new UCF staff. In fact, it was Beckton who landed Frost’s first recruit at UCF – and brought Adrian Killins back.

What is striking: Beckton’s level of comfort at work for Frost. We are talking about a UCF graduate who has spent his whole life in Florida and got a position on the staff of Josh Heupel, the new UCF trainer. But Beckton is on the way to Lincoln. Under Beckton’s observation, Jordan Akins, the UCF World Champion, received the award for the first team of all conferences this season. He also coached Brandon Marshall, who was one of the top NFL wideouts for some time.

Did you know: Beckton was an outstanding recipient at UCF from 1987 to 1990. In a game against Texas Southern, he threw a touchdown, ran for a touchdown, got a touchdown and scored a punt return. He was inducted into the UCF Hall of Fame.

2016-17: UCF (tight ends coach / recruiting coordinator)

2012-15: UCF (Wide Receivers Coach)

2009-11: UCF (defensive back)

2008: Orlando Predators (AFL) (wide angle receiver)

1996-03: UCF (Wide Receiver)

1992-93: UCF (offensive assistant)

Mike Dawson

Role: Outside linebacker | 2020 salary: $ 325,000

Alma mater: UMass-Amherst

Connection to frost: Dawson was a member of Frost’s UCF from 2016 to 17 and coached the Husker line of defense in 2018 before taking up a position with the New York Giants.

What is striking: Dawson was twice a member of the NFL coaching team and drew rave reviews for his work in Lincoln in 2018.

Did you know: Dawson helped Oshane Ximines, the first Old Dominion player ever selected in the NFL draft, to post 4.5 sacks in his rookie season with the Giants in 2019.

2019: New York Giants, assistant coach (Outside Linebackers)

2018: Nebraska, assistant coach (line of defense)

2016-17: UCF, line of defense

2014-15: Philadelphia Eagles, assistant coach (Assistant Defensive Line)

2013: Philadelphia Eagles, Defensive Quality Control

2009-11: Boston College, assistant coach (special teams)

2006-08: Akron, assistant coach (linebacker)

2004-05: New Hampshire, Defense Coordinator / Linebacker

2002-03: New Hampshire, assistant coach (linebacker)

2001: New Hampshire, assistant coach (offensive line)

2000: New Hampshire, assistant coach (linebacker)

1999: Pittsburgh, graduate assistant

1998: Maine, defense assistant

1998 (spring): UMass-Lowell, assistant coach (line of defense)

Travis Fisher

Role: Defensive move | 2020 salary: $ 450,000

Alma mater: UCF (2001)

Connection to frost: Fisher was one of only two relics of George O’Leary’s employees when Frost arrived in Orlando in December 2015.

What is striking: Fisher will be five years old as a college football coach because he has an eight-year NFL career after graduating. Fisher was a draft pick on round two in 2002, playing five seasons for the St. Louis Rams, two for the Detroit Lions and one for the Seattle Seahawks.

Did you know: Fisher has seen the ups and downs of college football in his young career. He was 12: 1 season, 0: 12 season and 12: 0 season at UCF.

2016-17: UCF (defensive back)

2015: UCF (cornerbacks)

2014: Southeast Missouri State

2013: UCF (defensive quality assistant)

Ryan hero

Role: Running Backs Coach / Recruiting Coordinator | 2020 salary: $ 400,000

Alma mater: Nebraska (1998)

Connection to frost: He has had the same title at UCF for the past two seasons and also played two seasons with Frost in Nebraska. Played in Nebraska from 1993-96. In 1997 he was a student assistant when Frost and the Huskers conquered a third national in four seasons. Under Held’s observation, UCF hurried nearly 2,500 meters last season, and Adrian Killins’ jam averaged 6.8 meters per carry.

What is striking?: His experience as head coach. He has been head coach at various NAIA, Division II and Junior College schools, including one season in the Peruvian state. Held was appointed Peruvian state at the age of 26, making him the country’s youngest head coach in 2001.

Did you know: Held was part of two successive national title fights to start his coaching career. Nebraska won the title in 1997, and Held was a graduate assistant in Tennessee when the Vols won a national crown the following season under Phillip Fulmer.

2016-17: UCF (Running Backs Coach)

2014-15: Northeastern Oklahoma A & M (Head Coach)

2012-13: Highland (Kan.) CC (head coach)

2011: Butler (Kan.) CC (offensive coordinator)

2005-08: Southwestern Oklahoma State (Head Coach)

2002-04: Oklahoma Pandhandle State (Head Coach)

2001: Peru State (head coach)

1998-99: Tennessee (defense assistant)

1997: Nebraska (Student Assistant)

Barrett Ruud

role: Inside Linebacker Trainer | Salary: $ 225,000

Alma mater: Nebraska (2005)

Connection to frost: Ruud has been with UCF as a defensive quality control coach at Scott Frost for the past two seasons. When Ruud was hired, he remembered being a Lincoln middle school student who “went to every game he played (Frost) as a quarterback”.

What is striking: Ruud is considered one of the best linebackers in NU history and ended his career with a record 432 duels. He was a newcomer to All-American, a three-time All-Big 12 selection and a 2004 third team All-American.

Did you know: Ruud was a second-round NFL draft pick in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL, the first six with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also played for Tennessee, New Orleans and Houston.

2016-17: UCF (Defensive Quality Control Coach)

Mario Verduzco

role: Quarterbacks Trainer | 2020 salary: $ 375,000

alma mater: State of San Jose (1988)

Connection to frost: As a staff veteran, Verduzco and Frost crossed the paths in Northern Iowa, where Frost was a defense assistant and then a defense coordinator. When Frost was hired as UCF head coach, he turned to Verduzco to lead the quarterbacks. Verduzco was one of the first assistants that Frost hired at UCF.

What is striking?: You don’t have to dig deep to see what quarterbacks can do under Verduzco’s watch. McKenzie Milton just led UCF to a 12-0 season. He completed 63 percent of his throws for 5,284 yards and 43 touchdowns in two seasons. Milton completes 70 percent of his passports this year and is a semi-finalist for the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards.

Did you know: Verduzco has coached four quarterbacks who played in the NFL.

2016-17: UCF (Quarterbacks coach)

2015: Missouri State (offensive coordinator / quarterbacks)

2006-14: Northern Iowa (Co-Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks)

2001-05: Northern Iowa (Quarterbacks coach)

2000: Rutgers (Quarterbacks trainer, recruiting coordinator)

1996-99: Rutgers (deputy quarterbacks trainer, recruiting coordinator)

1994-95: De Anza College (head coach)

1991-93: De Anza College (associate head coach / offensive coordinator)

1990-91: San Jose State (Graduate Assistant)

Zach Duval

Role: Head power and conditioning trainer | 2020 salary: $ 400,000

Alma mater: Nebraska (1998)

Connection to frost: Frost and Duval go far back. Duval was an assistant in the NU strength program when Frost played quarterback here. From 1995 to 1996 he was a graduate assistant and from 1997 to 2002 assistant to the strength trainer.

What is striking: Duval is considered a pioneer in terms of strength and fitness in university sports. He focuses on sleep and nutrition and has reportedly built a close relationship with many UCF players in his two years.

Did you know: In 2002 Duval founded Xplosive Edge in Omaha. His brother Gibbie owns and operates the business.

2016-17: UCF (Director of Sports Performance for Football)

2013-14: Wyoming (director of sports performance)

2010-13: Buffalo (director of athletic performance)

2009: Creighton (director of athletics performance)

2008: Nebraska (strength trainer assistant)

1997-02: Nebraska (strength trainer assistant)

1995-96: Nebraska (Graduate Assistant, Strength)

Matt Lubick

Matt Lubick, the then coordinator for recipients in Oregon, answered questions from reporters during the media day ahead of the 2015 College Football Playoffs.

Role: Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receiver Coach | 2020 salary: Unknown

Alma mater: Western Montana (1994)

Connection to frost: Lubick and Frost first crossed paths in Oregon in 2013 when Frost was promoted to offensive coordinator and Lubick Frost took on his previous job. He was later appointed offensive coordinator when Frost took on the position of head coach in Central Florida.

What is striking: Lubick’s work on the recruitment path. He is viewed by peers and high school prospects as one of the most compelling and consistent recruiters in the field.

Did you know: After the 2018 season, Lubick left coaching to work on a partnership between the state of Colorado in Fort Collins, Colorado and a local bank.

2017-18: Washington, Co-Offensive Coordinator (Wide Receivers)

2016: Oregon, Offensive Coordinator (wide-angle receiver)

2013-15: Oregon, Co-Trainer (Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receiver)

2010-12: Duke, assistant coach (wide receiver)

2007-09: Arizona State, Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)

2005-06: Ole Miss, Assistant Trainer (Wide Receivers)

2001-04: Colorado State, assistant coach (wide-angle receiver)

1999-2000: Oregon State, assistant coach (defensive backs)

1997-98: San Jose State, assistant coach (wide receivers)

1996: Cal State Northridge, assistant coach (Defensive Backs)

1995: Colorado State, student assistant