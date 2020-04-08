According to Google, Stadia Pro is now available for free for two months

Stadia Pro is now free for two months (photo: Google)

Google offers everyone the opportunity to use the video game streaming service for free during a coronavirus outbreak, starting now.

Although this is already leading to some delays and probably will be more, the coronavirus pandemic creates an opportunity for video game companies, because suddenly most of the population is stuck at home and there is nothing to do.

In recognition of this, Google announced that their Stadia Pro subscription service will be available for free for the next two months starting today, April 8.

Although you can sign up for the service for free, you still have to buy games separately. But luckily Stadia Pro has a collection of nine free games, including Grid, Destiny 2: The Collection and Thumper.

The service usually costs 8.99 GBP a month, and after registration you will have an automatic renewal subscription, so you will want to disable it here if you do not want to start charging after the end of the free period.

This year, a completely free version of the service called Stadia Base was to be launched, but it has not been mentioned for some time and it looks like it will certainly not be launched in the near future.

The free offer is a great opportunity to try streaming technology and see how well it works with your broadband connection.

However, since everyone is blocked, Google has intentionally lowered the default screen resolution from 4K to 1080p, like many other services, so as not to consume unnecessary bandwidth.

However, there has been serious controversy about whether Stadia games really work in true 4K resolution, so you won’t miss too much.

