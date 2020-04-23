According to government sources, no country should worry about India’s new FDI policy

India’s decision to tighten its rules for the FDI came as China reportedly seized several Indian institutions following their fall in value due to the recession following the country’s epidemic.

PTI

latest update: April 23, 2020, 8:05 PM IST

Government sources said no country should worry about India’s new policy on foreign direct investment from specific countries.

About a week ago, India was handed over to foreign investment from countries that preferred the land border with India to prevent the “opportunistic seizure” of domestic companies following the recession caused by the epidemic of the virus.

China has criticized India’s new policy, calling it discriminatory. The neighboring country even called for a review of the policy.

Government sources said there was no need to worry about changes in the FDI’s policy, arguing that investment would not deter a country with which India shares a border.

They said many countries have taken similar steps to support their economies as the coronavirus spreads.

Asked about the effectiveness of coronavirus test kits from China, the sources said the Indian Medical Research Council was considering the issue.

Regarding FDI policy, China said the new Indian norms violate the principle of WTO and are contrary to the general trend of free trade.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy said earlier this week that the impact of the policy on Chinese investors was clear.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy, ​​Jay Rong, said China hoped India would reconsider its “open, fair and just” approach to “discriminatory practices” by promoting a “free, fair and just” business environment.

A spokesman for the spokesman said China’s cumulative investment in India had exceeded $ 8 billion, noting that this was much higher than the total investment of countries bordering India. According to official figures, there are currently about 1,000 Chinese companies operating in India.

