According to government sources, the PPE exemption from GST does not help producers and consumers

Many opposition leaders, including former Congress President Raul Gandhi, have called for the PPE exemption from the GST.

latest update: April 22, 2020, 11:46 PM IST

Government sources told Channel 18 that the abolition of the GST on personal protective equipment (PPE) such as surgical masks, vents, test kits and disinfectants would not benefit the producer and the consumer.

Currently, the GST applied to disinfectants is 18%, while the ventilation devices and laboratory kits are 12% each, if the price is more than 100 Rials per piece, the cabinets have 12% GST. Are, and if the price is less than 5%. In each piece, 1000 rupees and surgical masks have 5% GST.

# Covid19 इस मुश्किल वक्त में हम लगातार माँग महामारी कि इस के छोटे छोटे छोटे छोटे उपकरण उपकरण उपकरण ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST ST #GSTFreeCorona पर हम डटे डटे रहेंगे pic.twitter.com/iXLkw7lMxM

– Rahul Gandhi (RahulGandhi) April 20, 2020

Tax officials noted that as VAT, GST is collected at each stage of the supply chain tax. So even if the GST in the PPE is reduced to zero, the total cost remains unchanged because at the time of the final product’s arrival, taxes were already collected on the input chain. Even assuming GST exempts from PPE, it only reduces GST to zero, but the entry tax credit (GST that is paid to inputs) is blocked and therefore added to the cost.

Therefore, the consumer does not use the GST exemption, and at the same time the compliance burden for the manufacturer increases, because he is required to have separate accounts of inputs, input services and capital goods used to produce PPE (exempt cases). Keep. .

However, officials said imports will not suffer from any input tax credit and will therefore be cheaper than domestic PPE production. They said it would hurt domestic producers.

