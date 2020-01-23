According to India FM, the nurse in Saudi Arabia is infected with the China virus world

Medical personnel transfer a patient to Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 18, 2020, to treat patients infected with a mysterious SARS-like virus. – AFP pic

NEW DELHI, January 23 – An Indian nurse working in Saudi Arabia has reported positive results for the SARS-like virus that infected hundreds in China, according to the Indian State Department.

According to reports from Indian media, the nurse may have been infected with the virus while looking after a colleague from the Philippines who had tested positive.

However, neither Riyadh nor Delhi have reported cases of the virus in their respective countries.

“Approximately 100 Indian nurses … who work at Al Hayat Hospital have been tested and nobody but one nurse has been infected with the Corona virus,” said Foreign Minister V. Muraleedharan.

“The affected nurse is being treated at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well,” he tweeted.

Muraleedharan confirmed to AFP that it is the same respiratory virus that has claimed 17 lives since its arrival in Wuhan and infected more than 570 other people across the country.

It has since been found in Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the United States. – AFP