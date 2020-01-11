According to Iran, the Ukrainian passenger plane was accidentally shot down for fear of US aggression

Loading...

Iran admitted on Saturday that it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, blaming human error and “US adventurism” for the crash, which left 176 people dead.

In a statement, the nation’s armed forces said they had unintentionally targeted the passenger plane. It attributed the crash to radar activity and fear of US action.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this catastrophic mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all grieving families, ”said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 crashed after taking off from Tehran airport on Wednesday. The crash occurred hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases that hosted US troops in retaliation for a drone attack on Baghdad Airport that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

After the missile operation in Iraq, U.S. military flights around Iranian borders increased, and Iranian military officials said they targeted aerial targets toward strategic centers, according to a statement by Iran’s Armed Forces Headquarters.

“The aircraft was approaching a sensitive IRGC military center at an altitude and in flight conditions that resembled enemy targets. Under these circumstances, the plane was hit unintentionally, which unfortunately resulted in the deaths of many Iranian and foreign nationals, ”the statement said.

Among the victims are 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British.

“Human error in times of crisis caused by US adventurers led to a catastrophe,” tweeted Javanese Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force commander said he had requested that all commercial flights in Iran be suspended until tensions cooled.

The armed forces, government and aviation authorities have decided against this, said Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh at a press conference on Saturday.

Hajizadeh said the aircraft was incorrectly identified as a cruise missile by an air defense company.

The operator could not contact the central air defense command to confirm it. He had 10 seconds to decide whether to shoot it or not, said Hajizadeh.

Hajizadeh took responsibility and said when it became clear what had happened, he thought, “I wish I was dead.”

Those responsible are prosecuted

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General said on Saturday that it was investigating the incident as a possible case of “intentional killing and plane destruction.”

The crash of the aircraft was rated as “violation of traffic safety regulations” and “fatal flight operations”. The prosecutor said, however, that Iran’s admission changed the scope to “liability for the deliberate killing of two or more people”, the destruction of the aircraft, “the statement said,

Following Iran’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement calling on Iran to make an “unconditional confession of guilt” on its official Facebook page.

“We expect Iran to agree to conduct a comprehensive and open investigation, to bring those responsible to justice, to return the bodies of the deceased, to pay compensation, and to officially apologize through diplomatic channels,” the statement said.

Rouhani said in a statement released by his office on Saturday that those responsible for dropping the plane were being prosecuted.

“Further investigation is needed to determine all the causes and roots of this tragedy and to track down the perpetrators of this unforgivable mistake and to inform the honorable Iranian people and the families of the victims,” ​​said Rouhani.

“It is also necessary to take the necessary precautions and measures to remedy the weaknesses in the country’s defense systems and to ensure that such a disaster never happens again,” he added.

Iran admits that the “big lie” is true

Iran had previously contradicted US claims that the country had accidentally shot the plane.

A US official familiar with the intelligence agency said the plane was shot down by two SA-15 surface-to-air missiles manufactured in Russia. The United States saw Iranian radar signals fall on the jetliner before it was shot down.

“Nobody will take responsibility for such a big lie once it is known that the allegation was fraudulent,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a statement the day before yesterday.

The Iranian authorities are in possession of the two flight recorders, also known as black boxes, to which the Ukrainian investigators had access on Friday. They haven’t started checking the information yet, but said it included communications between the pilot and flight control in Tehran.

The Canadian government has been waiting for Iran to issue ten visas to give its representatives access to the scene of the accident, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said late Friday.

Two members of the Canadian Transportation Safety Board and ten Global Affairs representatives were waiting for the documents in Ankara, Turkey.

The death of the general escalates the tension

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated last week after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a precision strike to kill Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani planned “impending and sinister attacks” on Americans, Trump said, adding that measures were being taken to stop a war.

The Pentagon has blamed Soleimani and his Quds Force for attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in recent months, including the December 27 strike that killed an American contractor and Iraqi personnel. He was also held responsible for the attack by the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on December 31. The Pentagon said that in addition to the hundreds that were killed in its time as commander, thousands more were wounded.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have made the investigation difficult. For example, U.S. government investigators cannot fly to Tehran and meet with government officials without a license. According to two US officials who commented on anonymity, the ban is based on long-term sanctions rather than recent events.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday that Trump would approve further sanctions against Ira

