According to Jonny Bairstow, England will continue to look for ways to develop as the cricket world champions prepare for the series in South Africa

According to Jonny Bairstow, it will be some time before the English return to peak performance in the one-day format of the game.

The last competitive game of the ODI was the World Cup final last July, when England defeated New Zealand in an exciting match that was decided by a super-over.

Getty Images – Getty

Jonny Bairstow achieved a century in the warm-up game in England

They are currently preparing for the three-game series against South Africa, with each game being broadcast live on talkSPORT 2.

The first game will take place on Tuesday February 4th in Cape Town.

Bairstow told talkSPORT: “Obviously the last time we played together was the World Cup final. So you can’t just expect a group of people to come together.”

“There are some people who played under different conditions, whether in Bangladesh, the people who didn’t play much and some were in Australia. No matter what comes next.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. Cape Town is an amazing floor. It’s going to be a competitive series and that’s why we want to play. The boys want to rebuild our authority after the summer we had. We have the next four years to get the trophy to keep.

“You will never forget that. It was only a few months ago that we were lucky enough to play well and win that.

Getty Images – Getty

Jonny Bairstow was part of the English team that won the World Cup

“It was a trip and you look back and think about those four years. There were parts in it that allowed us to move forward as a page to do the work that we had to invest to win it.

“It is constantly evolving. The template is the template. It could be different in the next three years than in the past four years. The game is always evolving and we see people finding new punches and opportunities every day to throw the ball and catch the ball. “

Bairstow had scored a goal in their warm-up game a century before the series started and was a welcome return to get back in shape after his struggles in the game’s red ball format.

He said: “It was nice to spend some time in the middle. Obviously, it’s good to have a break in the middle of a warm-up game.

“You obviously go away and work hard on the networks. Every chance you have in the middle of going into a series is important.

“It’s hot, but it’s dry heat, so it’s not too bad. When you travel to Sri Lanka and these places, it’s humid.

“The dry heat here is actually very pleasant to play with. It is when it starts to get wet and you lose a lot of fluid in a short time and then your salt subsides and dries up.

“It’s something I haven’t done in a while. It is an integral part of your job. We follow the sun around the world and you have to get used to taking the liquids in the heat and the coping strategies involved . “