According to Kit Siang, Malaysians are no longer indigenous to Malaysia

Lim said that Malaysians today are a mixture of several cultures and called this feature "Malaysia Plus".

KUALA LUMPUR, January 21 – DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today reminded Malaysians to be proud of their cultural diversity and warned against the sneaking of extremists trying to polarize the nation from a racial and religious point of view.

The MP for Iskandar Puteri noted that more Malaysians today courageously described themselves as “racists” and used communal issues for their own private agenda at the expense of the plurality and harmony of the nation.

“Malaysia has recently become a very polarized nation because extremists in our society have been allowed to use race and religion to poison Malaysian national life so that what is accepted as part of Malaysian life is distorted and serious threats to different communities and religions were painted.

“In fact, we have reached a stage where Malaysians pretend to be racists, which has been completely unacceptable for the past five decades,” he said in a statement.

The DAP lawmaker’s statement follows the recent Ponggal controversy, which is a rich harvest for the Tamil community, and the New Year’s decoration at a public school in Puchong.

According to Lim, Malaysians today are a mixture of several cultures and have called this characteristic “Malaysia Plus”.

“Malaysians are Malaysians, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans and Ibans who have come from their own universes to interact with other communities. to learn, appreciate and accept that Malaysia is not to be equated with a single community, but with all the different communities that have made the country their motherland.

“In other words, a Malaysian is a Chinese who is not 100 percent Chinese, but has an additional dimension that could be called Malaysia-plus. a Malaysian who is not 100 percent Malaysian but has a Malaysia plus dimension; and an Indian who is not 100 percent Indian, but has a Malaysia plus dimension, ”he added.

According to Lim, Malaysia’s basic principles for unity in Rukunegara are laid down.

He urged the Malaysians to hold on to the Rukunegara and linked it to their national commitment to improve social unity in an advanced democratic country.

“Nobody will be proud to be a 100% racist because it will go against the Rukunegara and everyone will try to be a Malaysian.

“This is the goal of the Malaysian constitution and Rukunegara, and regardless of the setbacks and vicissitudes, we must not forget or give them up, but must return to them to provide food, hope and inspiration for a united, fair, equitable and democratic Malaysia “, added Lim.

