According to Lagarde | the ECB, corona virus is a new layer of uncertainty for the money economy

Passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport measured their temperature on February 4, 2020. – AFP picture

PARIS, October 11 / PRNewswire / – The spread of the novel corona virus in China and beyond is a “new layer of uncertainty” for the European economy, said European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde today.

“While the risk of a trade war between the United States and China appears to be subsiding, the corona virus is bringing a new level of uncertainty,” said Lagarde during a speech in Paris.

Her comments put the disease on the same threat to growth as “global risks” such as trade tensions and geopolitical hot spots.

However, the former French finance minister tried to reassure the audience by arguing that the ECB’s money-saving policies act “as an effective automatic stabilizer” that can help support the continent’s economy.

Lagarde’s statements follow last week’s statement by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that the United States’s central bank “closely monitored” the virus outbreak, which killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 24,000 in mainland China and have spread to more than 20 countries.

“There will be an impact on Chinese production, at least in the near future,” said Powell. This has affected other economies tied to the country through global supply chains. – AFP