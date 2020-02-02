According to LDP’s Fumio Kishida, the outbreak of the corona virus breaks out to damage the Japanese economy

The deadly outbreak of the corona virus will affect Japan’s economy by damaging the nation’s tourism, said political leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Fumio Kishida.

“There will definitely be an impact on the economy,” Kishida told NHK on Sunday. The outbreak “has already led to cancellations one after the other, which has had an impact on the tourism industry.”

The virus poses a challenge to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s goal of increasing the number of foreign visitors to 40 million this year when the Tokyo Olympics take place. According to Bloomberg Economics ‘Yuki Masujima, Chinese tourists accounted for 40 percent of foreign tourists’ spending in Japan last year.

Abe said on Friday that Japan will deny entry to people with coronavirus symptoms from February 1. China banned all outbound group travel overseas from January 27th.

In addition to the virus outbreak, there are downside risks to Japan’s economy, including Britain’s exit from the European Union and tensions in the Middle East, Kishida said. It is therefore important to implement the stimulus package drawn up at the end of last year.

In December, Abe announced a stimulus package of around 26 trillion yen to support the growth of an economy struggling with an export slump, natural disasters, and the aftermath of a recent VAT hike.