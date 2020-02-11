According to Masahiro Tanaka, Astros cheated on Yankees at the 2017 World Series

TAMPA, FLORIDA – Masahiro Tanaka feels cheated by the Houston Astros.

Tanakas Yankees lost to the Astros in a 2017 American League Championship Series with seven games.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred found that the Astros 2017, also in the off-season, violated the regulations on the theft of electronic signs.

“Yes, that’s how I feel,” the Yankees thrower said on Monday through a translator after training in the team’s minor league complex.

Houston won all four home games against the Yankees in the playoffs when the Astros players took advantage of the sign stealing system, and lost all three in the Bronx. The results of the first two games were both 2-1.

“It is a competition and the competition should be a fair competition,” said Tanaka.

“There was a bit of thought, something was going on, and once you heard the news, it’s like,” Oh, there was something going on. “

Tanaka noted that the Yankees had adjusted their pitching sign procedures against Houston in last year’s ALCS.

“We were actually careful,” said Tanaka. “So just change the characters and make it a little bit more complex.”

Tanaka said it is difficult to say how the recent developments will affect his review of 2017.

“You never know what would have happened, but at the same time you can say that what happened may not have happened,” said Tanaka.

“I don’t know if crazy is the right word, but it’s something that doesn’t follow the rules.” Obviously you are not following the rules. “

Tanaka hopes that the sanctions imposed on the Astros will resolve the baseball situation.

Tanaka had arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow on October 23 to remove bone spores.

When asked how he felt, a smiling tanaka said “pretty good” in English.

“No restriction at all, since we performed the operation right after the end of the season and then had a full month of rehab,” added Tanaka via a translator. “Actually, when I returned to Japan, I was pretty much on the same schedule as in the past.”

Tanaka described right-handed Gerrit Cole’s contract signing at $ 324 million for nine years as “absolutely fantastic.”

“Definitely a big plus for the team and I think it will be a big plus for me too,” said Tanaka.

“Just being able to see a jug of this caliber exactly, see what he’s doing, how he’s handling his things. I think I will benefit from it. “