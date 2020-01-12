According to meteorologists, there is still enough winter left

Loading...

Record high temperatures Saturday and Sunday are not the last word about this season’s weather, meteorologists say that there is still enough winter on the calendar.

Boston saw a high of 73 degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to Accuweather, set part of a weekend of record heat, including a new high temperature on Saturday and a record-high minimum temperature at night.

“We just have a southwest wind that pushed warmer winds into our area,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Belk.

Shawn Kelley of Mill City Weather recorded a record high of 71 degrees in Lowell, breaking the previous record of 57 degrees in 1913.

“We will pay the price for this weather,” Kelley said, indicating that most of the winter storms are ahead of us in February and March.

Gusts of wind reached 71 mph in the Berkshires on Sunday morning, Belk said, while Accuweather recorded gusts of 41 mph in Boston.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported some power outages in Eastern Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, with fewer than 1,000 non-power customers.

The weekend heat will cool down to 42 degrees on Monday and 45 degrees on Tuesday before it may reach the 50’s on Wednesday in a predicted dry week, said Accuweather senior meteorologist Brian Thompson.

“It is very unusual to see two days of more than 70 degrees in Boston,” Thompson said in January. “It has certainly been a warm month in general. There has only been one day below average temperature.”

Thompson said the colder weather will go to Boston on Friday with the potential for a snow-covered mix.

“There is still enough winter,” Thompson said, “… we all have February and March.”