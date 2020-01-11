According to Mikel Arteta, VAR Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rightly gave a red card in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Loading...

Mikel Arteta had no complaints about VAR’s decision to show Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a red card against Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal striker initially received a yellow card for Max Meyer in the second half.

VAR glanced at the device where Aubameyang caught the palace man’s ankle and thought it was red.

Aubameyang was guilty of a shocking challenge for Max Meyer from Crystal Palace

Arteta insists that there was no malice in Aubameyang’s affair

“No complaints,” Arteta told talkSPORT after the game.

“I just saw the picture and Auba wrong and obviously don’t want to harm the player, and in the end the decision was made.”

“Losing a player of his stature for the next games is a big blow for us, but it was great to see how the team reacted and how much they wanted to win the game and how they reacted afterwards, and we were unlucky not to win the game. “

Despite the red card, Arteta felt that his team should have scored all three points after Aubameyang put them in the lead in the first half.

Jordan Ayew then struck back after the break to end the match 1-1 at Selhurst Park.

Aubameyang was shown a red card against Crystal Palace

Arteta added: “My feeling is that we lost two points. A lot has happened in the game. In the first half I found everything I wanted to see from my team to be excellent.

“After the break, we knew in the first ten or 15 minutes that they would be more aggressive. We conceded a goal in a disappointing way, but after that we reacted very well. After the red card from Auba, we reacted very well as a team.

“Credit to them. It is always difficult. Dominating 95 minutes is always difficult. To be able to do what we did in the first half is very difficult in this stadium and we did it.

“I think we started to give a lot of free kicks in difficult areas where the game is interrupted and there are a lot of battles with second balls, corners and throws. We didn’t like it that much and we wouldn’t improve it either. “