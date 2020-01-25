According to MPs, a man accused of a Pasco Co. killing spree is trying to break free from prison

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who spoke to 8 On Your Side from Pasco County Prison in October tried to escape this week, MPs said.

“I didn’t steal,” said Luis Tull to 8 On Your Side reporter Chip Osowski last October.

“You didn’t shoot this man,” asked Osowski.

“I didn’t shoot this man like I said,” answered Tull.

Tull said during the prison interview that he is not a violent person.

Earlier this week, Pasco County MPs said he wanted a taste of freedom.

“He tried to mount a porter in one of the shelves in the residential units. This support beam creates a kind of chain link fence, ”said Amanda Hunter, spokeswoman for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Tull reportedly wanted to break the fence but couldn’t. Other inmates and MPs saw him in action, and these MPs moved in to bring him down.

“I would say it’s an unsuccessful attempt, honestly. It was built to prevent people from doing it, and we make sure it prevents people from participating. So it was an improper attempt to get out. I am not sure how he thought it would work, but he tried, ”Hunter said.

Hunter explained that the trial will keep Tull in a safer section of the prison.

Tull was accused of a killing spree in Pasco County last year, allegedly assaulting a person at a McDonald’s, shooting the car owner, and then breaking into several houses in Dade City.

His dramatic arrest was captured on a video with a body camera worn by Sheriff’s MPs.

He is charged with a variety of crimes and will never remain in prison.

