According to Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell wants to cover up Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON – House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said it was “unusual” for her Senate counterpart, majority leader Mitch McConnell, to support a resolution aimed at ending impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“Refusing is a cover-up,” Pelosi said in ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

McConnell was the 13th co-sponsor of a decision by Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri on Friday to change the Senate rules and dismiss Trump’s impeachment if Pelosi did not submit the impeachment articles within a specified time period.

The California Democrat on Friday urged House Democrats to prepare to submit impeachment proceedings against Trump to the Senate next week. This ended a three-week dispute with McConnell over the negotiation period. She told ABC that she would “consult” with her members on Tuesday morning.

Pelosi received no concessions from McConnell, who said he was ready to set the Senate rules for the process only with Republican votes. He insisted that the Senate follow the impeachment bill against President Bill Clinton in 1999. This would postpone a vote on calling witnesses – one of the main demands of Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer – until the property managers and Trump’s attorneys bring up their cases.

When asked if she had considered sticking to the articles for three weeks, Pelosi said on Sunday, “No, no, no,” adding that the delay “had a positive outcome.”

While some Democrats expressed their disappointment that Pelosi was delaying the process by withholding the indictment, the spokeswoman and her closest allies said emails were popping up among government officials who she believed to be critical to the case, and the earlier one Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton justified the strategy.

The prospect of the beginning of the Senate trial is triggering a new, more serious phase in the struggle for witnesses. Shortly after Pelosi’s announcement on Friday, Republican Senator Susan Collins said she was speaking to her GOP counterparts about agreeing to hear testimony, and Trump promised to exercise executive privilege to curtail Bolton if he appeared as a witness ,

Democrats also want to hear from other government officials, including incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Democrats only need four GOP senators to call witnesses or provide evidence. They have focused on several GOP senators who have either faced tough re-election campaigns this year or have shown their willingness to act independently in the past, including Maine’s Collins, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Utah’s Mitt Romney.

Trump was charged with abuse of power and Congress disability on December 18, and Democrats justified the relatively rapid investigation by arguing that Trump’s ongoing actions jeopardize the 2020 election.

Only two other US presidents were indicted and brought to trial in the Senate – Clinton and Andrew Johnson in 1868. Both were acquitted.

Trump tweeted “This Week” correspondent George Stephanopoulos on Sunday before starting his interview with Pelosi. “Ask why hearing was the most unfair and biased in history?”

“I don’t like spending a lot of time with him,” said Pelosi when asked about the tweet and Trump regularly characterized her as “crazy.” “Everything he says about someone else is a projection.”

Pelosi said Trump continues to violate the constitution. When asked whether it was possible for the House to initiate further impeachment proceedings, she said: “Well, let’s see what the Senate does.