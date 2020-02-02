According to new federal data, more and more students are homeless

As homelessness continues to increase in states like California, new federal data show that the number of homeless students is increasing dramatically.

A report from the National Center for Homeless Education was released this week, summarizing data derived from government filings with the U.S. Department of Education.

Data collected from public school districts during the 2015/16 school year through the 2017/18 school year shows that the number of homeless people increased by 15% during the three-year period – from 1.3 million to just over 1, 5 million .

This increase in homeless students appears to be increasing across the country. Sixteen states reported growth of at least 10% and eight of them an increase of 20%. In Texas, for example, the number of homeless people increased by 100%.

Only 13 states experienced a percentage decrease over the three school years, and only five of these states reported a 10% or greater decrease.

Barbara Duffield is the managing director of the non-profit SchoolHouse Connection, which works specifically to overcome homelessness among young people. In a statement, Duffield called the numbers “alarming”.

“For many of these children and teenagers, public schools are the best and often the only source of support,” she said. “There are schools in all communities, regardless of whether there are enough protective beds or not. They have to identify, enroll and look after homeless children and adolescents. They use a definition of homelessness that captures the reality of homelessness for youth and families, and they provide the tools that children and youth need to succeed. “

Students suffering from homelessness are academically affected. During the 2017/18 school year, only 29% of the students achieved academic reading and 24% mathematical and 26% scientific knowledge.

However, the data are limited and do not necessarily reflect the entirety of young people who may experience homelessness, the report said. Children who dropped out of school, young children who are not enrolled in preschool, and students who may only be homeless in the summer are not included in the data.

Although the data show that 1.5 million students are homeless, the number could be larger.

“Schools and communities need to know who is homeless to be successful – and decision makers at all levels need to prioritize measures to support these invisible and often overlooked students,” said Duffield.