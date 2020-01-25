According to official information, the US is arranging a charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens during the Corona virus outbreak from China

The U.S. government is arranging a charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens from the Chinese city who have become ground zero for a new deadly form of the corona virus. A US official told CNN on Saturday.

The United States has a contract with a van to evacuate about three dozen diplomats and their families from the U.S. consulate in Wuhan, China. The consulate is closed and all US diplomats are “under due departure,” said the official.

Details of the flight plan are still being finalized – for example, officials are still deciding between a narrow-body Boeing 737 and a wide-body Boeing 767 – and the source said, “A lot depends on what the Chinese authorities will allow us to do. Wall Street Journal first reported on the planned evacuation.

The State Department and the White House have not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment on the matter.

The US consulate in Wuhan turned to the Americans registered with the consulate and offered them places for a flight, the official told CNN. Medical personnel must be on board during the flight to treat everyone with the virus and to ensure that it is included.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Saturday that they were involved in the U.S. government’s coordinated efforts to help Americans leave Wuhan.

About 1,000 Americans live in Wuhan. Those who choose to evacuate with diplomats will be charged for the flight, the official said.

The journal reported that all available seats on the flight could be offered to non-US citizens and diplomats from other nations. However, the US official, who is familiar with the matter, denied this report on the grounds that non-US citizens should only take the flight if they were related or married to Americans.

The official added that diplomats from other countries, such as South Korea and the United Kingdom, are organizing their own transports from Wuhan.

When asked why the US was evacuating its diplomats and citizens from Wuhan while no such measures were taken at the height of the SARS epidemic that hit China in 2003, the official said, “I think we all have ours Lesson learned from SARS. “

It is not known where the plane is supposed to go in the U.S., the person said.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave Hubei Province, China, whose provincial capital is Wuhan due to the corona virus.

The ministry also raised travel advice for Hubei Province to “Level 4: Do Not Travel” and warned that the “US” government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei Province. “

The Chinese authorities have indefinitely restricted public transport and transportation in Hubei Province to curb the spread of the virus.

More than 40 people in mainland China have now been killed by the Wuhan corona virus, with more than 1,300 cases confirmed.