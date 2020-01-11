According to official information, three deaths are reported in Alabama

Loading...

BENTON, La. (AP) – According to the authorities, at least seven people died when heavy storms swept across parts of the southern United States, bringing strong wind and relentless rain.

National weather service in Birmingham, Alabama announced on Saturday that three people had been killed near Carrollton in Pickens County. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency said an “embedded tornado in a long line of violent thunderstorms” caused death.

Earlier on Saturday, firefighters found the bodies of an elderly couple near their destroyed caravan, the sheriff’s office told Bossier Municipality on Facebook. The winds were so strong that the house was 200 feet from its foundation.

The death of the victims, who were the parents-in-law of a community representative, leads to the death of a 75-year-old man in Oil City, according to the coroner office of the Caddo community. Raymond Holden was in bed when the tree fell on his house and crushed it.

Julian Whittington, sheriff of the Bossier community, told The Associated Press that a truck driver and a Benton policeman had a close call after being shocked by a failed power line.

“There was a power line across the street and an eighteen-wheel truck drove in and was hung on it, and the Benton officer came to help him,” said Whittington. Both should survive.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport estimated that a tornado touched down at 217 km / h in the municipality of Bossier.

Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas were free from the heavy thunderstorms that had gone through the night before on Saturday morning. One person died in Texas on Friday evening when a car crashed into a stream in Dallas. It is also believed that the flash of stormy Friday caused two house fires in the northern Texas cities of Burleson and Mansfield. Officials said no one was injured.

In Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, homes were damaged or destroyed on Friday, but no injuries were reported. Crashed trees and power lines were common.

According to PowerOutage.us, Mississippi had more than 61,000 power outages on Saturday afternoon. Approximately 35,000 customers in Louisiana were without electricity. According to Memphis Light, Gas and Water in Tennessee, about 23,000 customers were without electricity on Saturday morning. Damage has been widespread in Shelby County, Tennessee’s most populous county, including Memphis, including fallen trees and electricity pylons, some of which may need to be replaced depending on the utility.

Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 42,000 blackouts on Saturday morning, mainly in the southeastern part of the state. Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported that nearly 5,000 customers in East Texas had no electricity on Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported Saturday morning that parts of several highways in the southeastern part of the state were closed due to flooding. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that parts of several state freeways across the state, particularly in the southeastern part of Arkansas, were closed due to fallen trees and power lines, and flooding.

On the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Baldwin County has canceled school activities including Saturday sporting events. The National Weather Service warned of strong winds and floods and the potential of 3m waves on beaches that visitors from the north who escape the cold often come across in winter.

Due to previous storms, many streams are already on or near the flood level. Heavy rains could lead to flash floods across the region, according to forecasters. Parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana were subject to flash flood warnings or watches on Saturday.

The storm, which brought the risk of ice and snow to the Chicago area, caused the cancellation of approximately 1,000 flights on Saturday at Chicago’s two main airports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation’s online flight data collection website found that at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, approximately 950 flight cancellations at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and more than 50 flights at Midway International Airport were canceled.

The average delay in O’Hare and Midway was 15 minutes, the department said.

The weather service issued a winter weather warning, flood watch, and lake flood warning for the Chicago metropolitan area on Saturday, as well as a winter storm warning for adjacent areas in northwest Illinois.

The weather service said that rain, possibly mixed with snow, freezing rain and sleet, was expected in the Chicago area by Saturday afternoon before switching to snow and sleet in the evening, possibly mixed with freezing rain.

Windy conditions were predicted with gusts of up to 72 km / h.

AP author Juan A. Lozano contributed to this Houston report. Rick Callahan came from Indianapolis.

